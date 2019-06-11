u-blox AG: u-blox redefines IoT security with 5G-ready cellular module and chipset for low power wide area IoT applications

The module offers unprecedented wireless technology integration with end-to-end device and data security, making it ideal for mission-critical or long life cycle IoT applications

THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2019 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, has announced the SARA-R5 series of LTE-M and NB-IoT modules for low power wide area (LPWA) IoT applications, its most advanced, secure and highly integrated cellular product. The module, built on the u-blox UBX-R5 cellular chipset and the u-blox M8 GNSS receiver chip, offers unmatched end-to-end security and long product availability, making it ideal for IoT applications with long-term device deployments.

"SARA-R5 sets a new benchmark for IoT connectivity," says Andreas Thiel, Head of Product Centers at u-blox. "By integrating a hardware-based Root of Trust in a discrete secure element within the UBX-R5 chipset, we are paving the way for robust secure communication from the chip all the way to the cloud. The secure element is compliant with EAL5+ High common criteria certification, which makes SARA-R5 ideally suited to protect sensitive assets and communications."

The module also features a lightweight and low power pre-shared key (PSK) management system that is tailored to the needs of IoT applications, along with a comprehensive set of security features.

"Kudelski and u-blox are making IoT simple and secure for anyone that adopts SARA-R5," said Jean-Michel Puiatti, SVP IoT Security at Kudelski Group. "By establishing an immutable identity in every module, we lay the foundations for robust protection of the device, data, decisions, commands and actions. This ensures that companies achieve their IoT business objectives and long-term return on investment with confidence."

With mobile network operators announcing their plans to roll out 5G networks, 5G readiness is becoming a key factor in selecting cellular communication modules. LTE-M and NB-IoT are forward-compatible with 5G networks and, by implementing key LTE-M and NB-IoT features from 3GPP Release 14, SARA-R5 offers customers a smooth transition towards 5G via software upgrades to already deployed devices.

The SARA-R5 series builds on the new u-blox UBX-R5 LTE chipset and the u-blox M8 GNSS chip, which means that production and product lifetime are not dependent on third party chipmakers. For customers, this translates into long-term availability, roadmap stability, and technical support down to the silicon level. Core technology ownership enables new features, relevant for positioning, timing, connectivity, and security.

SARA-R5 comes in two product variants. Featuring a built-in u-blox M8 GNSS receiver, SARA-R511M targets mobile applications in the automotive, fleet management, tracking, and telematics sectors. The GNSS receiver's chip-down design includes a dedicated GNSS antenna interface and can run in parallel with the cellular connection. This assures maximum design flexibility, while preserving overall system power consumption.

The second product variant, SARA-R510M, is optimized to deliver the lowest achievable power consumption, drawing less than 1 microampere of current in power save mode, making it ideal for metering, smart city, connected health, security and surveillance, remote monitoring and other battery-powered applications.

"The SARA-R5 is the first module in our portfolio designed to enable value-added services and features that can be remotely activated at any time on already deployed devices," says Andreas Thiel. "The modules are also u-blox's first with integrated eSIM capability, offering SIM activation and subscription management options to our customers."

Samples for the SARA-R5 series will be available in Q4 2019.

About u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their solutions let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and a growing ecosystem of product supporting data services, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA.

Find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox and YouTube

u-blox contact:

Samuele Falcomer

Senior Product Manager, Product Center Cellular, u-blox

Phone + 39 040 2603 775

samuele.falcomer@u-blox.com

u-blox press contact:

Lexi Hatzi

Account Director

Phone + 44 1225 470000

lexi.hatzi@publitek.com



u-blox AG

Zürcherstrasse 68

8800 Thalwil

Switzerland

Phone + 41 44 722 74 44

Fax + 41 44 722 74 47

info@u-blox.com

www.u-blox.com

SOURCE: u-blox AG

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/548395/u-blox-AG-u-blox-redefines-IoT-security-with-5G-ready-cellular-module-and-chipset-for-low-power-wide-area-IoT-applications