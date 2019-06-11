ZKW Group, leader in lighting systems, to develop new and innovative automotive related solutions based on Newsight's CMOS Imagers and ZKW proprietary technology.

ECOMOTION -- Newsight Imaging Ltd, an Israeli developer of advanced CMOS image sensor chips for machine vision geared to the robotics, automotive, Industry 4.0 and mobile devices markets, today announced the signing of a collaboration agreement with ZKW Group, a leading premium lighting systems and electronics specialist, headquartered in Wieselburg Austria. ZKW's affiliation with LG gives the company access to resources and key technologies to develop intelligent lighting for the future and autonomous driving.

Initially, ZKW invited Newsight Imaging to enter its Drive Light Sight innovation competition (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jdeF9kbbERs). Out of numerous applications and eight companies that reached the finals, Newsight won first prize. The companies then proceeded to formalize their collaboration, culminating in an agreement to jointly develop innovative safety and driver monitoring systems that ZKW will offer its customers, leading OEMs in the automotive market.

Oliver Schubert, CEO of ZKW Group said: "To us it is key to expose the company to fresh expertise and to drive innovations forward quickly. With our Drive Light Sight competition we reached out to startups and invited them to share their ideas with us."

"The collaboration with Newsight Imaging in the field of advanced, customizable CMOS image sensor technology enables us to increase road safety through smart lighting. In regard to autonomous driving, it is even more significant to have innovative and competent partners, such as Newsight Imaging, at our side", Ralf Klädtke, CTO of ZKW Group added.

Eli Assoolin, CEO and Co-founder of Newsight Imaging commented the cooperation: "We are delighted to expand our automotive offering resulting from this important collaboration with ZKW, a leader in its field, with an original approach to integrating innovations from startups like Newsight. Our sensors are a perfect fit for the machine vision requirements, operate at a very high frame rate, support our proprietary eTOF technology, and have a proven track record in the market. Given ZKW's advanced systems technology and market footprint, we believe that this is a major milestone for Newsight, and affords ZKW an excellent direction for future innovation."

About ZKW Group

ZKW Group is the specialist for innovative, premium lighting systems and electronics. As systems supplier, ZKW is one of the world's leading strategic partners to the automotive industry. The company designs and produces complex premium lighting and electronic modules for international automakers using state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies. Its top products include powerful and cost-efficient complete LED systems. The ZKW Group has a total of eight locations worldwide which are networked intelligently in development and production. In 2018 the group employed some 9,700 people and generated overall sales of EUR 1.34 billion. In accordance with the new corporate vision "Ground-breaking premium lighting and electronic systems from ZKW for all mobility concepts of the global automotive industry", the company's primary goal is to produce top-quality high-tech products and to promote the development of innovative holistic lighting systems. Its range includes main headlights, fog lights, indicator lights, interior lighting and number plate lights as well as electrics modules. Products from the ZKW Group are used by well-known automakers such as AUDI, BMW, DAIMLER, GEELY, MAN, OPEL, PORSCHE, SCANIA TRUCK, SKODA, SGM, VOLVO CAR, VOLVO TRUCK or VW, thereby playing an important role in improving road safety.

About Newsight Imaging

Newsight Imaging Ltd. (www.nstimg.com) develops advanced CMOS image sensor chips, providing 3D solutions for high volume markets. The chip's sensor is manufactured using CMOS technology with ultra-high sensitivity pixels, replacing more expensive CCD sensors and other camera modules in LiDAR applications for robotics, automotive (ADAS and Car safety) applications as well as in other markets, such as mobile depth cameras, AR/VR, Industry 4.0 and barcode scanners. Named as 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner in the Novel Sensors Category, Newsight's disruptive eTOF technology, embedded in its CMOS Image Sensors chips overcomes machine vision challenges, considered unsolvable until now.

