Amedeo is pleased to announce the expansion of its platform into the Japanese market with the opening of Amedeo Tokyo. The Amedeo Tokyo Branch will foster continued growth in Amedeo's capabilities in both aircraft asset management, new business origination, sourcing of debt and equity opportunities and principal aircraft investment.

In connection with the opening of the Branch, Masahiro Mita and Kinichi Yuki have joined the Amedeo team in Tokyo, as General Manager of the Tokyo Branch and Senior Finance Consultant respectively.

"High Japanese savings rates, further driven by an aging and wealthy population, will continue and will increase investment into aviation and other alternative asset classes," added Mark Lapidus, Chairman CEO of Amedeo. "I am also delighted to welcome Mita-san and Yuki-san "back" into our team, renewing our successful working history from the last decade."

Mita-san joins most recently from DVB, where he was Senior Vice President. Previously he worked at RBS, Citibank's Asset Finance Group, and Marubeni Corporation. Yuki-san's illustrious career included the first Japanese Leverage Lease (placed for Cathay Pacific) in 1985, the beginning of Japanese investments in aircraft, and encompasses time at Standard Chartered, DVB, and Citibank, to name just a few.

About:

Amedeo is a leading aircraft asset manager and principal investor in leasing transactions to customer airlines globally with offices in Dublin Ireland, London, U.K., Stamford, CT, and Tokyo, Japan. Amedeo is the asset manager for LSE-listed investment companies and Voyager Aviation Holdings (Voyager), originating and managing aircraft leasing transactions on behalf of these entities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005167/en/

Contacts:

Jessica Ross

jessica.ross@amedeo.aero, www.amedeo.aero