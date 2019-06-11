Glu Mobile Inc. Stock Poised to Make Huge ReboundGlu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) is a great tech stock that we have been following for quite some time, and for good reason; it has been on a terrific run since late 2016. Since early May, however, the company's share price has taken a beating.Despite reporting solid first quarter results, investors punished Glu after it provided a soft outlook for the second quarter. Like most of the broader tech industry, GLUU stock took an additional hit on growing concerns about a tech trade war between the U.S. and.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...