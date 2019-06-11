XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Wins Ford World Excellence Award

GREENWICH, Conn. - June 11, 2019- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, was named a Ford World Excellence award winner for innovations that its Managed Transportation group implemented in Ford's North American expedite network.

Each year, Ford honors top-performing partners for achieving the highest levels of excellence in quality, cost, performance and delivery.

XPO worked closely with Ford to develop new approaches for optimizing expedited shipments from Ford's suppliers to its manufacturing plants. XPO created fresh network improvements that boost the reliability of the expedite shipments.

"It's a true collaboration with Ford," said Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics. "We work closely together with Ford to meet their unique demands to drive cost-effective dependability."

"Ford's annual World Excellence Awards recognize our top-performing suppliers for their contributions to our success," said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford chief product

development and purchasing officer. "Suppliers like XPO play an instrumental role in helping us achieve our vision of being the most trusted mobility company."

The Ford honorees were recognized for achieving the highest levels of global excellence in 10 areas, including:

Quality, sustainability, safe and smart categories for suppliers that demonstrate leadership in Ford's primary brand pillars

Special recognition for suppliers that delivered results exceeding expectations

Honoring those that excel in integrating diversity into their organization

Gold and silver for supplier manufacturing sites demonstrating superior quality, delivery and cost performance throughout the year

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,540 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com (http://xpo.com/) .

