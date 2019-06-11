XsunX, Inc. Joins the Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Goals for 2019

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2019 / The Stock Day Podcast welcomed XsunX, Inc. (OTC PINK: XSNX) ("The Company"), a company that specializes in the sale, design, and installation of solar photovoltaic power generation (PV), energy storage, and energy efficiency technologies to provide clients with long term savings, predictability, and control of their energy costs. CEO and Director, Tom Djokovich, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Djokovich about the Company's current projects regarding renewable energy and the overall growth of the industry. Djokovich explained that the costs to utilize renewable energy are continuing to decrease, while the costs of electricity are continuing to increase. He further explained that investing in solar energy is beginning to make more and more sense for consumers across the world.

Jolly then asked whether the Company's customers are looking to reduce their electric bill or are seeking to profit from renewable energy. Djokovich stated that customers typically invest in solar energy solutions to gain short-term tax saving benefits, and control long-term costs.

Djokovich also explained that as consumers see renewable energy becoming more and more popular, their own confidence grows, and they are more likely to invest in similar solutions.

Jolly then asked about the Company's position in the energy storage market. Djokovich explained that the Company has gained extensive experience in this space. This technology offers value to residential and commercial customers as it adds tremendous benefits to solar energy platforms improving the performance of both technologies, however, cost reductions are still developing for these types of investments.

Djokovich added that while energy storage systems can add significantly to the cost of the investment, the Company is seeing an increase in residential systems request stemming from new utility emergency management policies, and he expects the costs of these platforms to decrease in the future.

Jolly then asked about the Company's goals for 2019. Djokovich shared that the Company is continuing to market its engineered solar canopies over parking lots, and garages, which represents a growing business sector. On the residential side, the Company anticipates it will continue to see an increase in residential solar coupled with energy storage throughout 2019.

To close the interview, Djokovich explained that the renewable energy industry is only continuing to expand, and the Company is positioned to grow right along with it.

