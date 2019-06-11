CrediFi Launches CRE Strategy Dashboards for Risk, Competition and Opportunities

Users gain a new level of strategic insights from CrediFi's industry-leading CRE loan data

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2019 / CrediFi, a leading source for data and analytics for commercial real estate (CRE) finance, today announced the release of two new products, CrediFi Analytics and At-Risk reports to empower brokers, lenders and asset managers.

"Up until now, it had been impossible for lenders, brokers and investors to gain a clear, nationwide understanding of lending trends and risks across CRE and related banks," said Ely Razin, CEO of CrediFi. "As the premier analytics provider in the CRE finance industry, we're proud to launch CrediFi Analytics, which improves both profitability and risk management in this opaque asset class. This is a big step forward in our overall mission to make investing in CRE more transparent, profitable and safe."

Designed to help its clients strategically look at the CRE market, CrediFi Analytics provides a single dashboard view, with dynamic visualization that enables its users to breakdown borrower, lender and loan information by loan product, market and geography, among other segments.

In addition to the dynamic analytics dashboard, CrediFi's At-Risk reports cluster significant risk across data categories. Owner and market-level risks are flagged, and the risk report also includes a watchlist of lenders that have above-average CRE credit risk.

"Adding these new features to our platform bolsters our efforts to deliver superior insights into CRE as an asset class,' said David Libman, Head of Commercial Real Estate at CrediFi. "In the last few months alone we've seen increasing demand for customizable cross-segment analytics, and we're looking forward to continuing our growth and bringing our solutions to a diverse range of clients, including lenders and brokers looking to enter new geographic markets."

Both new features were developed to meet growing client demand for the firm's services. They are built on CrediFi's industry-leading dataset, which leverages advances in AI and a fact-based, bottom-up approach to collect over $10 trillion in granular loan-level information, including loans on banks' balance sheets, not otherwise visible.

About CrediFi

Founded in 2014, CrediFi Corp. is a SaaS (software as a service) big data platform service the Commercial Real Estate Finance market. CrediFi provides data and analytics driven by a database of over seven million commercial properties, including multi-family, office, retail, hotel and industrial assets. As the commercial real estate finance data leader in the fintech space, CrediFi tracks $13 trillion in both balance-sheet and securitized loans, focused on greater transparency in understanding borrowers, lenders and transactions, enabling better real estate investment decisions. CrediFi currently has 65 employees and is dual headquartered in New York City and Tel Aviv.

