Panasas, Inc.:

Who: Panasas, Inc.

What: Panasas at ISC High Performance Conference

When: June 17, 2019 June 19, 2019

Where: ISC High Performance, Messe Frankfurt, Frankfurt, Germany

Panasas Technical Demonstrations in Booth C-1111

Panasas will be showcasing the new ActiveStor Ultra storage system with PanFS 8, the industry's only plug-and-play portable parallel file system. ActiveStor Ultra supports the most innovative high-performance computing (HPC) and AI projects with limitless performance scaling, management simplicity, and consistently high performance regardless of workload complexity.

Panasas Presentations

ISC Vendor Showdown

Panasas will join other industry powerhouses in computing, networking, data and storage to address the current and future state of HPC storage. Dale Brantly will explain the project requirements needed to create a seamless, frustration-free HPC storage system. Moderators include Addison Snell of Intersect360 Research and Rupak Biswas from NASA Ames Research Center.

Date: Monday, June 17

Time: 1:00 p.m. 3:20 p.m. (2:35 p.m. 2:45 p.m. Dale Brantly)

Location: Panorama 2 Room

ISC Exhibitor Forum

Panasas's software architect, Curtis Anderson, will give a presentation on achieving high performance for all data types with a next-generation object storage device in a portable parallel file system.

Date: Tuesday, June 18

Time: 1:20 p.m. 1:40 p.m.

Location: Exhibition Hall, booth N-210

Connect with Panasas Partners

Boston Limited booth G-733

MEGWARE booth B-1330

About Panasas

Panasas delivers HPC data storage solutions that support industry and research innovation around the world. Whether it's building the next Dreamliner, winning a Formula One race, creating mind-bending visual effects, curing disease, or modeling climate change, the world's leading companies trust Panasas to support their most innovative HPC projects. For more information, visit www.panasas.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005289/en/

Contacts:

Katie LeChase

10Fold Communications

(585) 410-5199

Panasas@10fold.com