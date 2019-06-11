Internet Marketing Company: Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online Offers Drivers Several Important Advantages

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains what advantages are gained by using free online car insurance quotes.

Online users benefit of the following advantages when using brokerage websites or insurers' official websites to obtain car insurance quotes:

Get estimates anytime and anywhere. Drivers can research the insurance market to find a better car policy from the comfort of their homes. They no longer have to travel in bad weather from one physical insurance agency to another. Physical agencies have fix schedules, while online quotes can be obtained at any hour of day or night.

Get estimates really fast. The number of persons that are willing to spend time by going from one insurance agency to another is getting smaller each year. Phone quotes are also a thing of the past. Online quotes take only a few minutes to complete and can save precious time that can be used for other purposes.

Find better insurance rates. Typically, drivers find deals that are 5 - 10% lower than their current policy. In that way, a driver can expect to save hundreds of dollars each year. Regional or local insurers are known to offer better deals to get new customers. The only way, most drivers know about these smaller insurers is by comparing online quotes.

Accurate data. Brokerage websites and insurance companies, provide accurate online quotes to their customers, so the online estimate of an insurance policy doesn't differ that much from the real price of the same insurance policy. Of course, the user has to provide accurate data too, when he requests an online quote.

Compare multiple companies. With the help on online quotes, drivers can compare numerous insurers that compete with each other. Online quotes will help drivers find deals from less-known insurers.

