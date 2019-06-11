According to Technavio Research Report, "Global Breast Implants Market by product (silicone breast implants and saline breast implants), application (breast cosmetic surgery and breast reconstruction surgery) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) is witnessed to grow USD 4.88 million, at a CAGR of 6% from 2019 to 2023."

Global breast implants market: Growing popularity of gummy bear breast implants

Gummy bear breast implants are teardrop-shaped and gel-based implants often used during breast augmentation surgeries to increase the breast volume in women with smaller breasts. These are highly cohesive breast implants, containing both silicone shell and silicone gel filling material. These implants are witnessing high demand as they are naturally soft to touch, less likely to rupture and leak, and retain the implant shape, even when the shells are broken. Thus, with growing awareness of gummy bear breast implants, the demand for breast implants will surge during the forecast period.

"Vendors in the market are offering high-strength cohesive silicone gel implants which are designed to be more contoured and natural with a durable outer soft silicone shell and inner silicone filler material. These implants are being recommended by end-users such as hospitals, ASC, and cosmetic clinics due to their various advantages," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global breast implants market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global breast implants market by product (silicone breast implants and saline breast implants), application (breast cosmetic surgery and breast reconstruction surgery) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

North America led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The market revenue from North America can be attributed to the presence of a well-equipped and established healthcare infrastructure, availability of highly skilled professionals, and the presence of extensive healthcare insurance coverage in the advanced economies of the region.

Global breast implants market: Growing number of breast cosmetic procedures to boost growth

A key factor driving the growth of the global breast implants market is the growing number of breast cosmetic procedures. Breast cosmetic procedures are often minimal or noninvasive techniques involving less pain, high success rates, and less hospital stay benefits. Therefore, there has been a growing preference for breast cosmetic procedures including breast augmentation, breast reduction, and mastopexy. Women are increasingly becoming aware of these breast cosmetic procedures to enhance breast aesthetic appearance, symmetry, and proportion. In addition, these procedures are also being used for reconstructing the breasts in cases of underdeveloped breasts or damages caused due to trauma or accidents. Thus, increasing awareness of several breast cosmetic procedures is likely to accelerate the breast implants market during the forecast period.

Few Major Players for the Global Breast Implants Market are:

Allergan Plc

Establishment Labs SA

GC Aesthetics Plc

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

POLYTECH Health Aesthetics GmbH

Sientra Inc.

