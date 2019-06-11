Charlotte Ng was the winner of the Best Footwear Design Award at last year's Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC). As award sponsor, i.t apparels Ltd developed a limited-edition collection based on the winning footwear design. The collection is available at selected i.t shops starting today.

Buckle leather shoes (black / white): HK$1,199; Buckle leather sandals (black / yellow checkered pattern): HK$899



HONG KONG, June 11, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The collection designed by the winner of the "Best Footwear Design Award" at last September's Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest 2018 (YDC) was launched today. Up-and-coming fashion designer Charlotte Ng was the winner of the award, which was sponsored by renowned fashion group i.t apparels Ltd.To help Hong Kong young designers realise their potential, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has partnered with i.t to provide more opportunities through which designers can present their creations. As award sponsor, i.t worked with Charlotte Ng to co-develop a limited edition - the "i.t SHOES x YDC Best Footwear Design Award Capsule Collection - based on the winning footwear design. i.t supported the production and launch of the collection, which is available at selected i.t shops starting today (while stocks last).Cantopop star Charmaine Fong joined today's launch, lending her support to the winning designer. The collection is titled "Indie Walker", which Ms Ng says encourages people to "be brave and move forward, set out your own path and live your life fully". The collection comprises two styles of sandals, with the lines on the sandal surface inspired by musical sound waves and the metal element inspired by the plugs used for audio equipment. The overall design aims to inject rhythm into the wearer's life.Designer breaks through comfort zone in pursuit of her dreamCommenting on the launch of her shoe collection, Ms Ng said: "I am delighted that my winning design has been commercialised and launched in the market. This marks a significant step in the development of my personal fashion brand. Before entering the YDC, I had worked as a fashion designer for international clients for 10 years, but I found the final products were always very different from my original designs. I finally decided to quit the job, joining the YDC last year in search of a breakthrough. After winning the award, I grasped the opportunity to launch my own brand and was finally able to realise my dream."The "Best Accessories Design Award" was a category introduced at the HKTDC-organised YDC beginning from 2015. Sponsored by i.t apparels Ltd, the award recognises outstanding footwear creations by up-and-coming designers. Entries are judged based on creativity, handicraft, materials and market factors.The "i.t SHOES x YDC Best Footwear Design Award Capsule Collection" is available at online store and selected i.t shops from 11 June 2019, including:ITeSHOPete!: Langham Place | THE ONEi.t: i.t blue block - Hysan Place & Festival Walk, Kowloon Tong | Langham Place | Silvercord | New Town PlazaBiography - Charlotte NgA graduate of the Institute of Fashion and Textiles at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Charlotte Ng was crowned second runner-up and secured the Best Footwear Design Award, sponsored by retailer i.t apparels, at the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC) 2018 with her collection "Everything in its Right Place". Ms Ng has worked as a fashion designer for international clients, honing her design skills and marketing know-how. After winning the contest, she launched her namesake womenswear label, CHARLOTTE NG STUDIO, in May this year. The label targets women who love to mix and match and play around with accessories and layering, paying attention to workmanship and the choice of fabrics to offer an alternative to fast fashion through which women can fully express themselves.About the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC)Organised since 1977, the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC) aims to cultivate and promote a new generation of fashion design talents for the local garment and fashion industry, whose ideas will further enhance the image of Hong Kong as a fashion design centre.Today, Hong Kong has become a thriving hub for design and branded labels, and the role of the YDC in identifying talent is more important than ever. The contest has become the most prestigious event of its kind in the region. 