The Texas Mortgage Pros Expands Services Through Merger With Prodigy Lending

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2019 / Houston, TX based The Texas Mortgage Pros recently announced that they have successfully completed their merger with Prodigy Lending LLC. As part of the merger, the company opened a new location in Houston to make it much easier for clients in the greater Houston area to have experienced professionals on hand to take advantage of the great mortgage rates they can offer. "The merger with Prodigy Lending LLC has allowed us to expand our services and furthered our goal of providing the lowest rates. For us, every customer is important. We aim to maintain our lead, being the best company in the Greater Houston area for anyone looking for their best mortgage option," said Jason Turner, a spokesperson for The Texas Mortgage Pros in Houston.

Those looking for a mortgage in today's market will find it easier if they pre-qualify, and home buyers will find that it is much easier to get prequalified if they retain the expertise of The Texas Mortgage Pros' team. Furthermore, those planning a real estate purchase in the near future can also access an online prequalification and application form on the company's website.

Digital Journal recently featured The Mortgage Pros in an article, highlighting that many consumers have no idea of what the home buying process entails. The company offers a wide range of methods to help home buyers, and their dedicated mortgage brokers can help borrowers find out how much they qualify for in 10 minutes or less. This is part of their 3-step process-helping each of their clients undertake a preliminary assessment to see if they are qualified and how much they are qualified for. Whether it is a new home purchase, mortgage refinance, or a Texas FHA Home Loan, their team will be there to make sure it goes through without a hitch.

With their access to the lowest and most current mortgage rates available, their expertise, and use of the most effective tools, each of the firm's clients know that they get someone who will go the extra mile for them and provide the best customer service possible. Clients looking for a mortgage broker in Houston can get started immediately, and discuss their particular situation and set up a personalized consultation to understand whether they qualify for FHA rates, VA rates, USDA rates, or get the best conventional rates. The Texas Mortgage Pros will sort through which is the best option for them. Due to their highest standards of customer service, they have received many positive reviews from the clients for the excellent services.

Aldin A. shared this review of the company, saying, "Highly recommended! I worked with Gerry Nicodemus when I was refinancing my home. Gerry was a thorough professional from start to end. He took time out to explain the process to me during initial consultation and listed out documents I would need to provide. He was detailed throughout the process and was very quick responding to any queries or alleviating any concerns. Once all the documents were submitted, closing was scheduled quickly. Gerry is very knowledgeable about the refinance process. I received a very competitive rate and Gerry came through with the closing cost as it was promised during the initial consultation. I have nothing but good things to say about Gerry and would be more than happy to recommend him to any of my friends."

Many smart home buyers looking for FHA Info are doing so to take advantage of the FHA Mortgage Loans. These are government-backed mortgage loans that allow people to buy a moderately priced home with a down payment as low as 3.5%. The Texas Mortgage Pros helps their clients navigate through the legal processes to ensure that their clients get the very best rates available. "We encourage everyone to learn as much as they can to understand their rights and will be with them every step of the way, from their initial enquiry through to closing," continued Turner.

Their ultimate goal is to create a lasting relationship with every one of their clients and continue to provide excellent service for many years as their customers' and their families' needs grow and change. "Our name is trusted throughout the industry. We base our reputation on our personalized approach to home financing, building lasting relationships with our customers," affirmed Turner, who continued, "Even those who have been through the home buying or selling process a couple of times are often unaware that they could have gotten a better rate or deal by working with our team of experienced mortgage brokers who can assess their unique situation."

The company's new Houston office location will allow local customers to easily access a wide range of resources and financial tools to help them throughout the home buying process. The company urges those in Houston who are interested to visit them online to learn more, gain access to contact information, and to find driving directions to any of their local offices.

