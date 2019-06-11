The Texas Mortgage Pros Announce New Location And Merger With Prodigy Lending LLC

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2019 / The Texas Mortgage Pros is pleased to announce that they recently moved to their new office premises at 2828 Routh St #375, Dallas, TX 75201. The company also announced a successful merger with Prodigy Lending LLC, allowing them to offer fast and flexible financial aid in Dallas and the surrounding areas.

As noted on the company's website, The Texas Mortgage Pros offers various low-cost mortgage monetary aid for purchasing and refinancing of properties in Spring, San Antonio, Tomball, The Woodlands, Dallas, Austin, and Houston, Texas. "Whether you are purchasing your dream home, first home, refinancing an existing loan, or consolidating existing debt, our highly experienced financial aid officers can help you find the right program at the lowest rate possible. Our outstanding mortgage professionals will also work with you one-on-one to ensure that you get the home purchasing assistance that is tailored specifically to meet your situation and expectation," says Jason Turner from The Texas Mortgage Pros. He states that they offer various packages to help clients purchase their dream homes, including FHA, VA, USDA, and so on.

Meanwhile, Turner highlights the benefits of buying a piece of real estate or property instead of renting. He points out that a home is an investment that increases in value over time. "When you rent, you write your monthly check and that money is gone forever," he said. For first time home buyers, Turner recommends using a real estate broker and mortgage broker in Dallas because all the details involved in the home buying process can be very confusing and complicated. He explains that a professional real estate broker can guide first-time buyers through the entire process for a much easier experience. A real estate broker is also well-informed on all the important aspects regarding the estate, including its proximity to quality schools, the safety of the neighborhood, traffic volume, and more.

"In addition, they can help you figure the price range you can afford and search the classified ads and multiple listing services for homes you'll want to see. With immediate access to homes as soon as they're put on the market, a broker can save you hours of wasted time driving and scouting around. When it's time to make an offer on a home, a broker can also figure out ways to structure your deal to save you money," says Turner. He also explains that both mortgage and real estate brokers are well-informed about the advantages and drawbacks of different types of mortgages, and they can guide home buyers in reviewing and going through the paperwork as well as answer any last-minute questions before signing the final papers at closing. Furthermore, Turner states that home buyers don't have to pay for the real estate broker's commission because the payment comes from the property seller-so there is actually nothing to lose.

On the other hand, the recent merger between Prodigy Lending LLC and The Texas Mortgage Pros now allows the latter to expand their services and offer fast and flexible VA loans in Texas. Turner states that the history of VA loans can be traced back in 1944, when Congress created the VA Home Loan Guaranty Program to assist returning service members in purchasing a home. Since its inception, the Department of Veterans Affairs has helped more than 18 million military members achieve the dream of homeownership.

"The VA does not actually lend money but instead, they guarantee the loans for approved VA lenders. This allows lenders added protection against default, which results in several distinct advantages with VA Loans," explains Turner. He continued that the company offers veterans several types of financial aid, including VA Home Purchase Loans, VA Home Refinance through Interest Rate Reduction Refinance Loan (IRRRL), VA Equity Loans, and other options. "Since we are a VA approved lender, we also have access to other financial aid programs available to people looking for help buying a home. This enables borrowers looking for home purchasing assistance to start and complete the whole process with one company, as opposed to filling out applications with a multitude of mortgage lenders. While looking for financial assistance, it is important to remember that multiple credit pulls can affect your credit score negatively. It is also important to remember that your credit score plays a major role in the rates applicable to your mortgage loan," advises Turner.

Complete details can be found on The Texas Mortgage Pros website. Alternatively, interested parties may fill out a contact form through the website to connect with one of the company's professional mortgage brokers. Furthermore, clients may visit the company's official social media pages on Facebook and Twitter to learn more about their latest news and important announcements.

