BizClik Media Announces the Publication of the June issue of Business Chief Asia

NORWICH, England, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Norwich-based digital media company BizClik Media has published the latest issue of Business Chief, Asia edition. This month's magazine takes a close look at the digital transformation journeys of some of Asia's biggest firms.

This month's cover piece features BVR Mohan Reddy, founder of digital transformation solutions provider Cyient and recipient of the coveted Padma Shri award, who epitomises the amazing work that can be done through dedicated corporate social responsibility initiatives. Speaking with Business Chief for this month's cover feature, Reddy discusses the innovative mindset driving Cyient's continued growth as a digital transformation leader, the programmes the firm is deploying to ensure India can harness its vast technological potential, and its efforts to boost the number of women working in the tech industry.

Elsewhere, Naked Retreats is championing sustainability in the hotel industry whilst simultaneously reconnecting its guests with nature. Based in the hilltops of Zhejiang Province, China, the company offers immersive local experiences that contrast powerfully with industry norms. "We try to take people out of their normal routines and help them switch off their minds so that they can reconnect with nature," explains Paul de Vreede, VP of Sustainability and Strategic Initiatives at the company, in the Naked Retreats company profile.

Japan'sOsaka takes the spotlight in this month's City Focus, while this month's Top 10 pulls Asia's biggest companies into focus.

This month's issue also features in-depth company profiles with Okada Manila, Foodstuffs North Island, Hansen Yuncken and Uniting Care Queensland.

Do you have a story to tell? If you would like to be featured in an upcoming issue of Business Chief, get in touch at marcus.lawrence@bizclikmedia.com .

The latest issue of Business Chief Asia can be found here.

About Business Chief

Business Chief is a media brand fit for the digital age, providing cutting-edge content tailored for company executives, business pioneers and industry thinkers.

Divided into eight separate regional titles, Business Chief tells the stories that matter to business leaders and professionals on their way to the top. Through our expertly-crafted digital magazines, websites, videos and social media, those stories reach the right people. Our flagship features are the Leadership Showcases; exclusive interviews with key decision-makers at some of the biggest companies on the globe, documenting their journeys to business transformation and the lessons they've learned along the way.

With further themes focused on technology, talent and sustainability, Business Chief has insight on the trends that matter to C and V-level executives, while also delivering consumer-friendly lifestyle content to reflect their interests and wider ambitions. On top of all that and more, Business Chief showcases in-depth digital reports on companies every month, ensuring it covers every angle in the world of business.

www.businesschief.com