Rapid provision of a large number of dedicated servers enables video game developer to implement fast scale up and code deployment ahead of bounty hunting game launch

Leaseweb, the global cloud hosting provider, has confirmed the deployment of an extra 400 high-performance dedicated servers in Europe and the US, to enhance independent video game developer Crytek's infrastructure in preparation for its launch of Hunt: Showdown on Xbox One this spring.

Working to deliver the scalability that Crytek needed, Leaseweb quickly installed the additional servers in the locations with the highest concentration of Crytek gamers to guarantee a faultless online gameplay experience.

"To launch a game like Hunt: Showdown, server infrastructure, characterized by the ability to scale worldwide with one point of contact, is vitally important. The physical proximity of servers, as well as network latency and speed, determine the quality of the online gaming experience," explained Faruk Yerli, CEO, Crytek. "An important measure of quality online gameplay is lag, which is why, ahead of this launch, we worked with Leaseweb to help us guarantee as little lag as possible."

Leaseweb has been providing customized dedicated servers, in various global locations, to Crytek since 2015. Leaseweb also provides global connectivity to Crytek through their network, which includes multiple Tier 1 IP networks.

"Gaming companies like Crytek, which regularly release big updates and new games, demand flexibility and customizations and we are expertly equipped to accommodate that," said Marcus Busch, Managing Director, Leaseweb Germany. "We support the company strategically by planning together and having resources ready to facilitate updates and launches such as Hunt: Showdown."

Yerli added: "For any game launch, or update, it's vitally important to have a flexible infrastructure that can scale up quickly which can involve deploying hundreds of dedicated servers with certain specifications within days. Leaseweb provides that flexibility to Crytek by being proactive and proposing infrastructure improvements based on our requirements. With Leaseweb, Crytek has achieved 100% availability and a very low average lag time."

About Leaseweb

Leaseweb is a leading Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider serving a worldwide portfolio of 18,000 customers ranging from SMBs to Enterprises. Services include Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Dedicated Servers, Colocation, Content Delivery Network, and Cyber Security Services supported by exceptional customer service and technical support. With more than 80,000 servers under management, Leaseweb has provided infrastructure for mission-critical websites, Internet applications, email servers, security, and storage services since 1997. The company operates 20 data centers in locations across Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America, all of which are backed by a superior worldwide network with a total capacity of more than 6 Tbps. Leaseweb offers services through its various subsidiaries, which are Leaseweb Netherlands B.V. ("Leaseweb Netherlands"), Leaseweb USA, Inc. ("Leaseweb USA"), Leaseweb Asia Pacific PTE. LTD ("Leaseweb Asia"), Leaseweb CDN B.V. ("Leaseweb CDN"), Leaseweb Deutschland GmbH ("Leaseweb Germany"), Leaseweb Australia Ltd. ("Leaseweb Australia"), and Leaseweb UK Ltd ("Leaseweb UK").

About Crytek

Crytek is an independent videogame developer, publisher, and technology provider dedicated to pushing the boundaries of gaming with its cutting-edge 3D game development solution CRYENGINE. With headquarters in Frankfurt am Main (Germany) and studios in Kiev (Ukraine), and Istanbul (Turkey), Crytek has created multiple award-winning titles, including the original Far Cry, the Crysis series, Ryse: Son of Rome, The Climb, Robinson: The Journey and Hunt: Showdown. Crytek delivers fun and innovative gaming experiences for PC, consoles, and VR and continues to grow its reach in the games-as-a-service market. Every Crytek game is created with CRYENGINE, which can be used by anyone to create games.

For more information visit www.crytek.com and www.cryengine.com.

