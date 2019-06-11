CorelDRAW Technical Suite 2019 Offers Precision and Control for Technical Illustration

Enhanced isometric drawing, greater document control, improved Styles workflow, and boosted performance accelerate productivity

OTTAWA, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorelDRAW Technical Suite 2019 (https://www.coreldraw.com/en/product/technical-suite/?utm_source=DRAWnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRDRAW&utm_content=2019EN) is the latest edition of Corel's comprehensive graphics suite designed to maximize technical illustration and drafting workflows. Produce precise illustrations, including assembly instructions and complex schematics from original designs or existing 3D CAD renderings. A streamlined interface and boosted performance accelerate technical communication authoring, while new tools make design creation even more precise with enhancements to callouts, dimensioning, axonometric drawing, and more.



"Knowing that productivity is paramount, CorelDRAW Technical Suite 2019 is focused on accelerating your entire technical illustration workflow," said Klaus Vossen, Sr. Product Manager, CorelDRAW. "From opening 2D and 3D source files, photos, and documents, to publishing technical communications of virtually any kind, this complete suite enables you to work faster with precision and control."

Ideal for users in engineering, architecture, and manufacturing, CorelDRAW Technical Suite 2019 drives technical documentation creation with accuracy and confidence.

Benefit from enhanced isometric drawing tools

Produce complex illustrations efficiently with pinpoint accuracy. Draw on projected planes and redefine drawing planes easily with enhanced projected drawing tools. Add context with enhanced projected arrows in dimensions and leader lines, and enjoy updates to the Projected Axes docker that make projected drawing workflows more intuitive.

Have more precision and control in your documents

Understand every project element at a glance. The new Objects docker provides more control over the management of objects, layers, and pages. When creating UI dashboards and icons, or working with odd pixel-sized drawings, improved pixel workflow tools ensure images have crisp edges when exporting for the web or other digital output.

Enjoy an enhanced Styles workflow

Ensure a consistent visual style across technical publications in less time with new Styles workflow enhancements. Take advantage of the ability to apply existing Style Sets as well as new preloaded Style Sets that follow S1000D technical illustration standards.

Work more efficiently with enhanced UI, performance updates, and new CorelDRAW.app

Take advantage of an interface that's easier to navigate with the new Find and Replace docker, and new shortcuts for commonly used tools. The updated Technical Illustration Workspace groups common features and the Project tab of the Transform docker is more intuitive. Performance improvements boost startup time, document loading times, graphics rendering, text handling, and more. Plus, sign into the new CorelDRAW.app through your browser to access your .CDR and .DES files from virtually any device and create new vector designs and illustrations on the go.

Enjoy enhanced 3D repurposing with XVL Studio Corel Edition

Technical illustrators who leverage 3D designs from existing sources will benefit from a number of updates made to the integrated XVL Studio Corel Edition. Quickly find similar parts with the same attributes and highlight parts by selecting them; plus, set color separately for profile lines and fill faces of cross-sections. Find additional enhancements to notes, illustration output, and more.

Main Applications in CorelDRAW Technical Suite 2019:

Corel DESIGNER 2019: Precision illustration and technical design

CorelDRAW 2019: Vector illustration and page layout

Corel PHOTO-PAINT 2019: Professional image editing

XVL Studio Corel Edition: 3D visualization and authoring

CorelDRAW.app: File access, collaboration, and on-the-go illustration via web browser

The suite also offers valuable content and supporting applications, including PowerTRACE (available in CorelDRAW and Corel DESIGNER), CAPTURE, CONNECT Content (available in CorelDRAW and Corel DESIGNER), Corel Font Manager, AfterShot 3 HDR.

Extend the power with the optional XVL Studio 3D CAD Corel Edition 2019 add-on

Use the add-on to transform complex 3D CAD parts and assemblies into comprehensible visualizations. Embed high-resolution raster images in illustrations when outputting to Corel DESIGNER, and specify a markup by its line type. Enjoy improved support for 3D CAD file formats, plus a number of other enhancements for a more intuitive 3D CAD to illustration workflow. XVL Studio 3D CAD Corel Edition 2019 add-on is available as a separate purchase.

Offering choice and flexibility, CorelDRAW Technical Suite 2019 is available as a subscription and perpetual license.

Subscription license: Pay a low annual fee with the flexibility to cancel if your software needs change. Get access to the latest version as long as your subscription is active.

Pay a low annual fee with the flexibility to cancel if your software needs change. Get access to the latest version as long as your subscription is active. Perpetual license: One-time payment for permanent license ownership with no extra monthly or annual cost.

Availability and pricing:

CorelDRAW Technical Suite 2019 is now available in English, French, German, and Japanese. Subscription licenses are available for $360.00 / £299.00 / €359.40 a year. Pricing for the full version perpetual license is $999.00 / £899.99 / €999.00 and registered users of any previous CorelDRAW Technical Suite perpetual license can upgrade for US$429.00 / £439.99 / €479.00. GBP and Euro prices include VAT.

Enterprise clients can take advantage of volume licensing options and maintenance, which offer benefits including network deployment and virtualization support. For more info, visit www.coreldraw.com/business (https://www.coreldraw.com/en/licensing/?utm_source=DRAWnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRDRAW&utm_content=2019EN).

About Corel:

One of the world's top software companies, Corel offers some of the industry's most respected and well-known brands, including CorelDRAW, Parallels, MindManager, ClearSlide, Pinnacle, and WinZip. Across our entire portfolio, Corel's products give today's knowledge workers the tools they need to achieve new levels of creativity, productivity, and success. For more information, please visit www.corel.com (http://www.corel.com?utm_source=DRAWnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRDRAW&utm_content=2019EN).

© 2019 Corel Corporation. Corel, the Corel logo, the Corel Balloon logo, CorelDRAW, AfterShot, CAPTURE, CONNECT, CorelDRAW.app, Corel DESIGNER, Corel Font Manager, Corel PHOTO-PAINT, PowerTRACE, MindManager, Pinnacle and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation and/or its subsidiaries in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. ClearSlide is a trademark or registered trademark of ClearSlide Inc., in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners. Patents: www.corel.com/patent (http://www.corel.com/patent).

Media Contact

Saeed Ismail Saeed

Corel PR

saeed.saeed@corel.com (mailto:saeed.saeed@corel.com)

www.coreldraw.com (http://www.coreldraw.com)

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80fbb599-0063-4281-a06e-2e669732e5c1 (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80fbb599-0063-4281-a06e-2e669732e5c1)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f48bb076-862a-4175-bfc6-75cead4b3bac (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f48bb076-862a-4175-bfc6-75cead4b3bac)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3ac7dc3-2d66-43e3-8b90-f9b9d49a121d (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3ac7dc3-2d66-43e3-8b90-f9b9d49a121d)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c5c151c-b61c-4783-9dfd-a7c8b9668317 (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c5c151c-b61c-4783-9dfd-a7c8b9668317)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81dccf79-d96f-4174-80d2-2ed09a985d88 (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81dccf79-d96f-4174-80d2-2ed09a985d88)