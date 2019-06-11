Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.: Cielo Announces Grand Opening of Aldersyde Refinery

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2019 / CSE: CMC: Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. ('Cielo' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it will be holding the "Grand Opening" of its renewable fuels refinery in Aldersyde, Alberta (the "Refinery") on July 11th, 2019 between noon and 3 PM MST. Tours will be offered to interested parties and, in the spirit of the Calgary Stampede, there will be food, refreshments and entertainment provided.

Cielo has been working diligently since its temporary shut-down of the Refinery, as announced on May 7, 2019, in order to facilitate the installation of its new heater equipment and waste recovery process. Cielo's contractors have assured Cielo's management that the equipment installation will be completed and continuous-flow of the Refinery's production will be achieved in advance of July 11th, 2019. Cielo continues to make progress with respect to implementing a cost-effective desulfurization solution of its renewable diesel.

Don Allan, President & CEO of Cielo, stated "We are extremely excited to announce the Grand Opening of our Aldersyde Refinery, which has the potential to be the greenest refinery in the world. Our Aldersyde Refinery is engineered to convert multiple different garbage-derived feedstocks, including sorted municipal solid waste (garbage), wood and agriculture waste, tires, blue-box waste, all plastics, including those being shipped back to Canada from abroad, into high grade renewable diesel. We will be flipping burgers and serving local craft beer, while providing some great Stampede entertainment. Given the limited space please contact taylorevans@cielows.com to RSVP. Cielo looks forward to welcoming its stakeholders, shareholders, public figures, vendors, the media and all others interested in learning how Cielo is going to make the planet a better place for generations to come by changing waste/garbage into renewable fuels."

About Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. is a publicly traded company with its shares listed to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CMC". Cielo holds the exclusive license for the global rights to a transformational, patent-pending, technology engineered to convert garbage-derived feedstocks to high grade renewable diesel, at a significantly lower cost than biofuel companies. With landfills being one of the world's leading contributors to Green House Gas emissions and being projected to double in size over the next 7 years, Cielo can potentially resolve this crisis, on a cost-effective basis, by converting multiple different garbage-derived feedstocks, including sorted municipal solid waste (garbage), wood and agriculture waste, tires, blue-box waste, all plastics and virtually any other cellulous waste product into high grade renewable diesel.

