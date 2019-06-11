In a new 12-week clinical study, SkinGuard users experienced a significant reduction in the incidence of Razor Bumps (Pseudofolliculitis barbae), the most common shave related skin problem amongst men of African ancestry

For more than a century, Gillette (NYSE: PG) has vowed that all men deserve to look and feel their best including those who suffer from sensitive skin or symptoms of shaving irritation. And according to new research findings, the recently launched SkinGuard* razor is also helping men who are susceptible to razor bumps, also known as Pseudofolliculitis barbae or PFB.

Results from a recent clinical study from Wake Forest University revealed that the incidence of men's razor bumps were reduced on average by 60 percent after 12-weeks daily shaving** with Gillette SkinGuard. Additionally, respondents said the improvement also prompted significant, emotional and social benefits, such as feeling more attractive, more confident and more comfortable getting closer to others.

"With these ground-breaking results, a daily shave with a razor blade is no longer 'too close for comfort' for men with PFB," said Professor Amy McMichael, MD, Professor and Chair of the Department of Dermatology at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. "As the study revealed, Gillette SkinGuard significantly reduces the occurrence of razor bumps and significantly improved the skin's appearance, enabling men with PFB to have an improved and more comfortable shave experience as compared to their previous shaving habits."

Razor bumps occur most often in men who are of African or Indo-European ancestry due to the extreme curl of the facial hair often seen in these groups of men, but can affect men and women of all ethnicities. Razor bumps can occur when the body's natural "defense system" is triggered by the regrowth of cut hair back into the skin. This can create inflamed, and sometimes painful, bumps, or papules, occurring most commonly in the neck and under the chin.

Gillette SkinGuard addresses Pseudofolliculitis barbae through an entirely new design philosophy: It includes a bridge element which separates 2 low cutting force blades which are optimally positioned versus the skin. The SkinGuard-bridge feature absorbs force from the hand to reduce blade pressure on the skin, and smooths the skin to create a more even shaving plane while raising the blades slightly away from the skin surface to minimize blade interaction with skin. The 2 low cutting force blades ensure that the hair is only touched by the blades up to two times per shaving stroke and that the hair is cut to the level of the skin surface. Low cutting force blades put minimal stress on the hair follicle and reduce the tug and pull effect that can cause irritation and inflammation.

Similar to Fusion ProShield, SkinGuard also has lubrication before and after the blades to minimize friction during the shave.

"SkinGuard is designed to address the unmet needs of men who suffer from PFB, and we're delighted that this clinical study confirmed its effectiveness," said Troy Nimrick, R&D Director, P&G Grooming. "The evidence that it can significantly reduce the occurrence of razor bumps in a way that is meaningful to men has made SkinGuard earn a place as an effective shaving option for men with PFB."

Results from this study will be presented at the 24th World Congress of Dermatology in Milan, Italy, June 10-15, 2019. If attending the World Congress of Dermatology, please visit the P&G booth C68 and/or attend the Gillette Meet the Expert session entitled "Male facial hair removal and its impact on skin" on June 12th from 18:30-19:30 in the Milano Congressi Amber 1 room where Prof. McMichael will give a talk on these new clinical findings.

Gillette SkinGuard is available for a suggested retail price of $9.99 for a handle and two cartridges; refill cartridges can be purchased for $8.99 for two cartridges or $14.99 for four cartridges. Final pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

Study Methodology:

Improvement of Skin Condition with a Daily Shave Regiment in a Population of Men with Razor Bumps**

The investigator-blinded study included 20 men aged 20-60 years with at least a 2-year history of razor bumps and with symptoms of mild to moderate razor bumps irritation and razor related inflammation of the hair follicles based on Investigator Global Severity Assessment. The subjects were given the new razor technology, SkinGuard, and were asked to shave daily* over the course of 12 weeks, with their regular shave preparation products. The subjects were evaluated at baseline, and at weeks 4, 8, and 12. Evaluations included quantitative lesion counts, Investigator Global Severity Assessment (IGA) and a subjective Quality of Life questionnaire.

*Known as SkinGuard Sensitive in the UK

**Daily is defined as 5+ times per week

