Smartrac, a global leader in RFID technology and solutions, partners with Honk Mobile, a technology company that is reshaping the future of parking by enabling the fastest and most convenient customer experience with the world's first virtual parking meter, HonkTAP. Smartrac is supplying Honk with its customized 'Block On-Metal' NFC tags, providing best-in-class products and tapping functionality.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005613/en/

HonkTap NFC-enabled parking application (Photo: Business Wire)

HonkTAP is a groundbreaking innovation in parking Instead of paying for parking using traditional parking machines which are known to experience vandalism, periods of downtime and lineups, consumers can simply tap their smartphone on any Honk signage, enabled by Smartrac's Block On-Metal NFC tags, and pay for parking in seconds with no app download or user registration required. The signage can be as simple as a sticker on a parking meter or as robust as integrated signage or a standalone structure. HonkTAP provides a seamless 2-click payment process by fully leveraging Apple Pay and the underlying NFC functionality of smartphones. Android users get the same great experience of HonkTAP via Google Pay, PayPal and all major credit cards.

Latest technology for the ultimate parking experience at the point of payment

Smartrac's high-quality NFC technology comes into play by triggering the point of payment; consumers tap their smartphone on a HonkTAP parking sign or structure that contains a secure and reliable NFC tag, which works flawlessly on metallic and other surfaces thanks to its design and form factor.

To meet all application and product requirements, Smartrac has specifically developed its Block On-Metal NFC tags to meet Honk's needs for maximum read range and user convenience. Equipped with NXP's SLIX2 ICs which feature optimized tuning for on-metal surfaces, Block On-Metal NFC tags enable best-in-class tapping distances as defined by NFC standards. To complete the ultimate Tap-to-Pay experience, Smartrac's longtime market partner WS Packaging converted the NFC tags into customized printed stickers and labels. The finished products can be attached to a variety of surfaces and virtually anywhere in the parking area, providing a wide range of places to pay and hence maximum convenience for consumers.

First major parking service fully leveraging Apple Pay

With the Tap-to-Pay application, enhanced consumer experience and embedded NFC technology, HonkTAP is the first major parking service fully leveraging Apple Pay's payment service.

"HonkTAP is a game changer for the parking industry," said Michael Back, Honk Founder CEO. "When building out the new product, a priority for us was finding the best-in-class NFC technology partner that would meet the needs of our operators and consumers. Smartrac has stepped up with a superior product that we are thrilled to incorporate into all of our signage. There's no question its NFC tags' read range and form factor are top of the line and complement our technology in the launch of HonkTAP."

"We are very proud of our partnership with Honk, and at the same time are well positioned to be the cross-industry leader when it comes to practical usage of NFC technologies," said Amir Mobayen, President Transponder Division and Chief Revenue Officer at Smartrac. "As the market demand for NFC-enabled products is growing exponentially, our uniquely designed NFC products are readily available to effectively support and help our customers to realize market innovations such as Tap-to-Pay already today. Moreover, we will continue to be fully dedicated to customer success and innovative strength with our product design, quality and time to market."

About Honk:

Honk is North America's leading provider of both on-demand mobile payments and advance reservations for parking. Honk has been creating solutions to avoid and eliminate the traditional parking meter for years. First, with their innovative app, then Honk KIO a low-cost payment kiosk aligned with the app, and now HonkTAP rounds out their family of products to serve the needs of all drivers, parking operators and real estate owners whenever and however they require.

Honk is already accepted at over 2,000 locations representing 250,000 parking spaces across Canada and the United States. With the touch of a button, motorists can pay for parking anywhere Honk is accepted across North America.

About Smartrac:

Smartrac is a global market leader in RFID products and IoT solutions, providing both ready-made and customized offerings. We make products smart, and enable businesses to digitize, identify, authenticate, track and complement products and solutions. Our portfolio is used in a wide array of applications such as animal identification, automation, automotive, brand protection, customer experience, industry, library and media management, logistics, retail, supply chain management and many more. Leveraging our global Research Development Centers, production and sales network, and IoT solutions platform Smart Cosmos, we embed intelligence into physical products, empowering the ecosystem of connected things. Smartrac received ARC Quality Certification from Auburn University's RFID Lab for the design and manufacturing of its RFID inlays. Smartrac has its registered headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, visit www.smartrac-group.com, follow Smartrac on Twitter or sign up for a quarterly newsletter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005613/en/

Contacts:

Honk

Rachel Lemkow

Director, Marketing

rachel@honkmobile.com

Phone: 416-574-5832

or

Smartrac Technology Group

Karin Fabri

Head of Corporate Communications Marketing

Phone: +31 203 050 150

Email: media.relations@smartrac-group.com