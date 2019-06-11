Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2019) - Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (OTCQB: ALTPF) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report excellent continuity and grade from preliminary drilling results beneath the 395 M level of the Farellon Vein system, near La Serena, Chile.

CEO John Williamson stated, "These results are very encouraging and provide us with a better understanding of the vein system at depth, guiding the continued development of the Hugo decline for access to this Cu-Au mineralization."

Table 1 - Preliminary 2019 Drill Results

Drill Hole Length

(m) Dip

(°) Azimuth Vein

from

(m) Vein to

(m) Interval

(m) Estimated

True Width

(m) Cu

Grade

(%) 19FNDH033 35.8 -35 110 23.40 32.05 8.65 4.90 1.41 19FNDH036 31.2 -43 205 15.00 29.40 14.40 2.50 3.55 19FNDH037 88 -50 110 53.50 77.50 24.00 4.30 2.28

The first three diamond drill hole results from a 6-hole drill program that tested 250 metres of strike extent beneath the current 395 M level of the Farellon Vein system confirm excellent down-dip continuity and grade to the Cu-Au mineralization. These results in conjunction with pending results from three more diamond drill holes will be used to plan the advancement of the Hugo decline, allowing access to the lower levels of the vein system and known wider zones of mineralization.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic

[Farellon Vein System Drill Results and Planned Hugo Decline Extension], please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/45424_ad6fa50fb415c83e_001full.jpg

John Williamson, P.Geol., President and CEO of Altiplano, is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

About Altiplano

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) is a mineral exploration company focused on evaluating and acquiring projects with significant potential for advancement from discovery through to production, in Canada and abroad. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Additional information concerning Altiplano can be found on its website at www.apnmetals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/S/ "John Williamson"

President and CEO



For Further information, please contact:

Jeremy Yaseniuk, Director

jeremyy@metalsgroup.com

Tel: (604) 773-1467

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the (TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45424