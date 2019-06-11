Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited ("AOS") (Nasdaq:AOSL) today announced that Mr. Yifan Liang, chief financial officer of the company, will attend the 5th Annual ROTH London Conference at the Intercontinental Park Lane, London, England on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

Mr. Liang will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors throughout the course of the day. To arrange a one-on-one meeting, please contact either your ROTH salesperson, or Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's investor relations, at investors@aosmd.com.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM and Power IC products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS's portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat panel TVs, LED lighting, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

