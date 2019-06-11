PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting in absentia on June 21, 2019 11-Jun-2019 / 15:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting in absentia on June 21, 2019 June 11, Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces the agenda of the Board of Directors meeting to be held in absentia on June 21, 2019. The agenda includes the following items: 1) On approval of changes to the Decision on the additional issue of securities. 2) On approval of changes to the Securities Prospectus. 3) On approval of report on interim results of the business plan execution for the first quarter of 2019, including the report on execution of investment program and comprehensive modernization program of generating facilities. 4) On approval of report on execution of the company's comprehensive procurement program for the first quarter of 2019. 5) On election of members of the Committees of the company's Board of Directors. 6) On approval of reports on performance of the Committees of PJSC RusHydro's Board of Directors for 2018-2019 reporting period. 7) On review of the report on performance of the Group's management for 2018. 8) On approval of the company's internal documents. 9) On consideration of matters of significant importance to the Company. The information on decisions of the Board of Directors will be made available in compliance with regulatory requirements. About RusHydro RusHydro Group is one of Russia's largest generating companies. RusHydro is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and abroad. The company also manages a number of R&D, engineering and electricity retail companies. Group's thermal assets are operated by subsidiary - RAO Energy System of East in the Far East of Russia. Total electricity generation capacity of the Group is 39.4 GW, heat capacity - 18.9 thousand GCal/h. Russian Federation owns 60.56% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on the MICEX and RTS stock exchanges, and included in MSCI EM - MSCI Russia indexes. Company's GDRs in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1607, 1319, 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 9751 EQS News ID: 822573 End of Announcement EQS News Service

