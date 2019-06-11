Timesys Vigiles Brings Real-time Vulnerability Monitoring, Targeted Risk Mitigation, Advanced Patch Notification to Embedded System Development

Security monitoring and management service empowers developers to bring more secure products to market, reduce breach risk, maintain stronger security through product lifecycles

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2019 / Timesys Corporation (https://www.timesys.com), industry pioneer and leading provider of embedded, open source software, engineering services, and security solutions, today announced the general availability of Timesys Vigiles, a groundbreaking security monitoring and management service empowering developers to easily see and quickly fix security vulnerabilities in their embedded system products.

Timesys Vigiles Security Monitoring & Management Service offers the industry's first Targeted Vulnerability & Mitigation Tracker for automatically identifying, monitoring and tracking vulnerabilities specific to a developer's actual product configurations, along with powerful triage and mitigation collaboration tools to fix issues fast.

More than 300 new vulnerabilities affecting software systems are disclosed every week by security reporting services such as the Common Vulnerabilities & Exposures (CVE) database operated by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Architects and developers of embedded systems, Internet of Things devices and other IT systems using common components in their products typically must expend many hours and resources in monitoring, analyzing and mitigating vulnerabilities. Even then, many vulnerabilities are not tracked or fixed because of the complexity in matching new and previously found CVEs with all software versions across all the branches of a product's components.

"We invented Vigiles to bring you constant vigilance. Vigiles automates the identification, tracking and analysis of vulnerabilities, accelerates risk mitigation, and ensures your products are more secure," said Atul Bansal, CEO of Timesys. "Now Vigiles will handle the constant monitoring of vulnerabilities and automatically identify the ones affecting your products, both in development and released in production. Vigiles will allow your team to focus on the vulnerabilities that matter, understand their impact, and quickly implement the right fix to cut the risk they pose to your customers."

Named for legendary city watchmen of ancient Rome, Vigiles is available today in three versions, including a free service that provides continuous CVE monitoring. The services include:

Vigiles Basic: Free version providing vulnerability monitoring for a single component list.

Vigiles Plus: All of Basic's monitoring upgraded to unlimited component lists, along with vulnerability management workspace that includes flexible collaboration tools for vulnerability analysis, triage and mitigation, advanced filtering based on CVE severity, detailed notifications, and advanced reporting tools.

Vigiles Prime: All features of Basic and Plus, enhanced with unique Patch Notification features, automatically generating recommended fixes based on identified CVEs specific to product components, augmented by detailed version analysis and tracking across all branches.

Developers can activate Vigiles Basic today for free or learn more about Plus and Prime, including a free 30-day trial of Prime, at:

https://www.timesys.com/security/vigiles/

"Developers of embedded systems must ensure their products are secure, or they place their customers at risk in today's heightened security vulnerability environment," said Akira Kobayashi, President & CEO of Lineo Solutions, Inc. "But monitoring and managing vulnerabilities manually is a massive commitment of time and resources because of the flood of vulnerabilities. With Vigiles, Timesys is delivering a breakthrough in the automation of vulnerability identification, tracking, analysis and mitigation. We're excited to partner with Timesys on this important industry milestone in the journey to stronger embedded system product security."

"Today's most successful product developers are making strong security a key differentiator for their products," said Akshay Bhat, Director of Engineering, Security Solutions at Timesys. "They can demonstrate to customers and downstream partners that their products are more secure at release and will maintain stronger security throughout their lifecycles. Vigiles captures and automates the best practices for software security management into a simple to use service that is the foundation of the industry's most secure products."

About Timesys

Timesys is a pioneer and industry leader in open source software security, development tools and engineering services spanning the embedded software market. OEMs, ODMS, and design houses cut development costs and accelerate time-to-market for BSPs and devices, HMI / UX, security, and IoT systems and applications using embedded Linux, Android, FreeRTOS and other open source solutions. Timesys offers a complete end-to-end device security solution enabling developers to implement security early in design and to maintain strong security throughout product lifecycles with Vigiles, a real-time vulnerability monitoring and management service. Representing more than 20 years of embedded development experience, Timesys' broad portfolio, embedded expertise, and extensive partner ecosystem are used by 1000+ customers to develop leading products and applications including medical, industrial, networking, aerospace, and consumer solutions. For more information, visit www.timesys.com. Find Timesys on YouTube, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

