India POCT Market Revenue is Expected to Reach Over INR 4,000 Crore by FY'2023: Ken Research

Key Findings

The elderly population in India is one of target end users for the home healthcare companies and overall POCT market in general. It has been anticipated that elderly population in India will reach to 146.1 Million by FY'2023E.

Increasing Use of Blood Glucose Testing Kits:India has highest number of Diabetic patients in the world and as per the International Federation of Diabetes, the numbers are likely to increase to 151 Million by 2025. In future, it is expected that the usage of blood glucose testing kits will increase and reach upto 33.0% by FY'2023E. Increasing diabetes prevalence rate and rise of sugar content in packaged food industry have enabled the people to become proactive and keep a check on their Glucose levels, not just for treatment purposes but also as a preventive measure.

Upcoming New Technologies in Medical Devices: In future, it is anticipated that Microfluidic technologies will enable ultra-small volumes of body fluid to be manipulated on disposable plastic cartridges which features the thickness of a human hair. Introduction of miniaturized electronic components and sensors will enable highly portable instruments which will also enable the field testing through their small form factor and battery operation. The interface of such microfluidic technologies, miniaturized electronic components and sensors with smart phones can enable home testing and the integration with healthcare apps. This confluence of technologies is likely to result in many new paradigms for testing over the next 5-10 years.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "India POCT Market Outlook to 2023 - By Major Devices (Blood Glucose Testing Kits, Infectious Disease Testing Kits, Blood Gas Electrolytes, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kits, Cardio Metabolic Monitoring, Anticoagulant Management, Cholesterol Testing Kits and Others), By End Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Consumers/ Individuals, Diagnostic Labs, Home Healthcare and Others), By Distribution Channel (Distributors and Direct Sales), By Consumables and Instruments and By Region" believed that the POCT market in India will grow with increasing internet penetration, surging smart phones users, increasing awareness and acceptability of POCT devices by individuals and hospitals. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 11.9% in terms of revenue during the forecast period FY'2018-FY'2023.

Key Segments Covered

By Major Devices

Blood Glucose Testing Kits

Infectious Disease Testing Kits

Blood Gas Electrolytes

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kits

Cardio Metabolic Monitoring

Anticoagulant Management

Cholesterol Testing Kits

Others

By End Users

Hospitals & Clinics

Consumers/ Individuals

Diagnostic Labs

Home Healthcare

Others

By Distribution Channel

Distributors

Direct Sales

By Region

Tier 1 Cities

Tier 2 Cities

Tier 3 Cities

By Consumables and Instruments

Key Target Audience

Point of Care Companies

Hospitals & clinics

Government organizations

Medical Devices and Equipments companies

Home Healthcare Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: FY'2013-FY'2018

FY'2013-FY'2018 Forecast Period: FY'2019-FY'2023

Companies Covered:

Abbott India Limited

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Beckman Coulter India Pvt. Ltd.

J Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Trans Asia Biomedical

Radiometer India

Bio Rad Laboratories

DiaSys India

EKF Diagnostics

Renesas Electronics

Triviton Healthcare Private Limited

Becton Dickinson India Private Limited

India Medtronic Private Limited

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Value Chain Analysis of India POCT Market

Indian National Health Account Statistics

Market Overview and Genesis of India POCT Market

India POCT Market Size for the FY'2013- FY'2018

India POCT Market Segmentation by Major Devices (Blood Glucose Testing Kits, Infectious Disease Testing Kits, Blood Gas Electrolytes, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kits, Cardio Metabolic Monitoring, Anticoagulant Management, Cholesterol Testing Kits and Others)

India POCT Market Segmentation By End Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Consumers/ Individuals, Diagnostic Labs, Home Healthcare and Others)

India POCT Market Segmentation By Consumables and Instruments

India POCT Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel (Distributors and Direct Sales)

India POCT Market segmentation By Region (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cities)

Government Regulations in the India POCT Market

Porter's Five Force Analysis for India POCT Market.

Competition Parameters and Company Profiles of Major Players in the India POCT Market

Strength and Weaknesses of Major Players in the India POCT Market

Funding and M&A Scenario in the India POCT Market

Trade Scenario in the India POCT Market

Trends and Developments in the India POCT Market

Issues and Challenges in the India POCT Market

Upcoming Technologies in the India POCT Market

India POCT Market Size- Future Outlook and Projections for the FY'2018- FY'2023E

Analysts Recommendations for the India POCT Market

For more information on the research report, please refer to the below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/medical-devices/india-poct-market/209287-91.html

Related Reports

India Home Healthcare Market Outlook To 2023 - By Patient Profile (Elderly Care, Physiotherapy, Stroke Rehabilitation, Wound Care And Others); By Organized (Subscription And Non Recurring Model) And Unorganized, By Major Cities

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the Home Healthcare Market of India. The report covers various aspects including introduction, market size by revenue (2013-2018), overall home healthcare market segmentation by market structure, by age group of patients, by profile of patients, by major cities and by subscription and recurring models, competition scenario in the industry, company profiles of major players in the market, growth drivers, trends and developments, issues and challenges in the home healthcare market and the regulatory framework of the industry. The report concludes with market projection and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

India Diagnostic Laboratories Market Outlook To 2021 Growing Prevalence Of Diseases And Launch Of Technologically Advanced Procedures To Drive Growth

Ken Research announced its latest publication provides a comprehensive analysis of the diagnostic laboratories market. The report includes the cumulative revenue generated by the market players from diagnostic services including both government and private diagnostic laboratories. The private diagnostic laboratories has been further explained with details on market share contributed by pathology tests and radiology tests, by Tier I, Tier II and Tier III Cities, and by hospital based diagnostic laboratories, polyclinics and independent diagnostic laboratories operating in India. The share by organized and unorganized players has also been provided in detail to clearly explain the present competition scenario in the market. The stakeholders of this report include diagnostic laboratories market players, laboratories equipments providers, companies involved in research and development activities, and the new entrants and venture capitalists who wish to invest in diagnostic laboratories market in future. Detailed snapshot on pathology tests market and radiology tests market is included in the report to elucidate facts about the market in detail. Various marketing analysis factors such as trends and developments, regulatory framework and Porter's five forces analysis are also added in the study for clear understanding about the factors responsible for present scenario of the market. The future analysis of overall India diagnostic laboratories market has also been discussed along with recommendations from analyst view.

Europe POCT Devices Market Outlook To 2022 - By Geography (Western Europe & Eastern Europe), By Product (Blood Glucose POCT, Infectious POCT, Cardiac POCT, Rapid Coagulation POCT, Blood Gas & Electrolytes POCT, Hematology POCT, Pregnancy POCT, Urinalysis POCT, Cholesterol POCT, Fecal Occult POCT, Hb1ac POCT & Drugs Of Abuse POCT), By Customer Segments (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostics Labs & Primary Care Units And Homecare & Patients)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Europe POCT devices market evolution and overview, market ecosystem, market nature, value chain & entity analysis (OEM's, C&F agents, distributors, retailers & customers), market size, and market segments by Geography (Western Europe & Eastern Europe), by Product (Blood Glucose POCT, Infectious POCT, Cardiac POCT, Rapid Coagulation POCT, Blood Gas & Electrolytes POCT, Hematology POCT, Pregnancy POCT, Urinalysis POCT, Cholesterol POCT, Fecal Occult POCT, Hb1Ac POCT & Drugs of Abuse POCT), by Customer Segments (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostics Labs & Primary Care Units and Homecare & Patients) and by Instruments and Consumables. Competition landscape, competition nature, major competition parameters and market share of major companies along with company profiles of Alere, Roche Holding AG, Siemens Healthineers, Becton Dickinson, Sysmex Corporation, EKF Diagnostics Holding, PTS Diagnostics, Werfen, Danaher Corporation, A. Menarini Diagnostics, Trinity Biotech, FujiFilm and others have been profoundly covered in the report. The report underscores prevailing government rules and regulation along with analyst recommendation to highlight the major opportunities and cautions.

