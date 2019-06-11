sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Marlabs Launches Digital Innovation Services Group to Help Companies De-risk Digital Disruption

Called 'Divergence', This New Group Will Provide End-to-End Digital Innovation Under A Unique Subscription-based Model

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlabs, the NJ-headquartered digital solutions company, has announced the launch of Divergence Digital Innovation Labs, a new service that provides collaborative ideation, fast-sprint solution concept development, and strategic and tactical counsel to allow clients. The service is aimed at rapidly identifying and incubating new opportunities.

Marlabs_Logo

Focused on medium to large enterprises, Divergence will offer its services under a unique 'digital innovation-as-a-subscription' membership model that provides ongoing, end-to-end engine for new solution incubation for a pre-set monthly fee. Clients can reliably reduce risk and greatly increase speed-to-market by leveraging dedicated Divergence teams for ideation, fast-track development of prototypes and market-ready MVPs, and ongoing thought-partnering. The subscription also covers ongoing access to a rich ecosystem of start-ups, partners, and innovators as well as collaborative workspaces, labs, and experience centers at Divergence's new, purpose-designed facility.

Siby Vadakekkara, Marlabs Chairman & CEO, said, "We see an increasing need in customers for a fast, collaborative, and laser-focused partner to help them seize new digital opportunities in a reliable and cost-effective way. Divergence is aimed at such collaborations. The group's highly skilled global teams will provide the required innovation capabilities either from the ground up, or as a supplement to existing internal digital innovation efforts. Moreover, our 'digital-innovation-as-a-subscription' model makes investment predictable and manageable."

Divergence Digital Innovation Collaboration Center is co-located at Marlabs' Piscataway, NJ global headquarters. For more information or to tour the facilities, please contact divergence@marlabs.com.

About Marlabs:
Marlabs is a digital company providing specialized Digital 360 solutions to global enterprises. Headquartered in Piscataway, NJ, Marlabs employs over 2,300 employees across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, and India.

Media Contact:
Shyam Ananthnarayan
Email: shyam.ananthnarayan@marlabs.com

Marlabs Socials:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/marlabs-inc
https://twitter.com/Marlabs
https://www.facebook.com/marlabsinc

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/707608/Marlabs_Logo.jpg


