GT Group Health Intelligence Industry Chain Launched Across the Globe

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2019 / In early June, a company from Singapore, GT Dollar Pte Ltd, has issued a global announcement to launch the industry sector with the concept theme of "health intelligence" innovation sources and entering the field of high-tech biological science with the aim of further improving GT's innovation technology and financial ecosystem. On June 28, it is in plan to organize an event "GT Future Forum·High-end Private Meeting of Health Intelligence Industry Chain" in Bangkok, Thailand, to discuss and share the cross-border development on the integration of life science industry and financial technology industry with the insiders.

GT Group is a leading financial and technological institution in the world, headquartered in Singapore, the business interest covers artificial intelligence, insurance, banking, airlines, asset management, blockchain and other fields. According to the report from Reuters, one of the world's top media sources, have reported on GT's innovative technology and financial ecosystem which includes "5I ecosystem", that is, the integrated ecosystem of AI, BI, CI, DI and II. (5I represents Artificial Intelligence, Business Intelligence, Consumer Intelligence, Data Intelligence and Insurance Intelligence).

Mr. Paul Zhang, the Chairman of GT Group, introduce this concept during the interview, "We are very proud to introduce the sixth I-our HI, Health Intelligence, on the basis of 5I ecosystem. We hope that through the R&D and promotion of high-tech intelligent health products, we can help people to manage their circulation system during the whole process of health screening, health assessment, health analysis, health warning, health intervention, guidance and repair, and carry out time management during their life stages, so that people can achieve a healthier body and a experience of better life!"

GT Group is committed to create an open and innovative financial science and technology ecosystem. While self-driving forces is one of the key factors that enables us to develop, GT purposive use on inflows and outflows of knowledge to accelerate internal innovation, as well as using it to expand the markets for external use of innovation. The launch of the health intelligence industry chain have developed a strategic cooperation with the world's leading health management system, Shared Health Benefits. Shared Health Benefits has more than 20 years of experience in operating in the field of healthcare, with comprehensive and state of the art medical health management system and equipment. At present, several health management centers have already been set up and established in the Asia-Pacific region, relying on the core advanced technologies such as digital detection, large data analysis, in-vitro detection and evaluation, disease risk decision-making, taking precaution, accurate and effective intervention, and bio-dryness as its direction, the cell-based applications, wearable quantum medicine and other high-tech equipment, collaborative care, intelligent medicine, active health services, integrated health service model customer terminals as its base, in order to create a housekeeping cloud health management service platform to supersede the traditional medical examination.

It is reported that GT Group and Shared Health Benefits will also develop a new innovative financial solution in healthcare which is aligned with blockchain technology, to promote the imminent development of medical finance.

Brief Introduction of GT Group Business

GT Group's Artificial Intelligence (AI) is dedicated and focus towards the innovation of AI robots, with service-oriented AI robots and AI companion robots as its main components. Currently, GT's AI Robot is the world's leading technology with voice and semantics full-function control system, humanistic functions on education, functions suitable either for individual private use within the family or even for business use by deploying it as an assistant. GT Robot have receives global coverage interviews from senior government officials such as the Prime Minister of Singapore, the former Prime Minister of Thailand and the President of Palau. As a matter of fact, with the advanced and strong personalized customization advantages of GT's service robots, it has since been deployed and served in many police stations, banks, hospitals and hotels around the world.

GT insurance consists of two insurance companies, TSI Insurance and GT Insurance. Between them, TSI Insurance is one of the first insurance companies in Thailand with a history of 78 years. It was founded by the first Prime Minister of Thailand and it is also the first listed insurance company among 68 insurance companies in Thailand.

GT Bank and GT Asset Management, together with VISA, MasterCard and UnionPay, have come together to issue GT bank cards with the objective of providing banking settlement, trust, investment banking and fund repayment and management services for individual users and institutions worldwide.

GT Aviation currently has 24 fleets of aircraft, such as 737, 747, 767 and other models of aircraft. With Republic of Palau as its aviation base, it has went on to become one of the world's popular routes and destinations, and initiated the globally first ever concept of "shared aviation". this concept allows every ordinary passenger to gain access on having the opportunity of being an airline shareholder and enjoy the dividend from this modern era of shared economy.

In 2018, GT Group launched the public chain and GTB was issued as a digital currency. Fundamentally, it has adhered to the development and expansion of landing application with digital currency based on physical assets and technical services. At present, GTB has been successfully adopted and implemented in real estate purchases in Malaysia and Thailand, consumer goods in Southeast Asia and other types of application. Presently, GTB has one of highest market values of US$90Billion in the world of digital currency. It has been chosen by Asian-Pacific Commercial Bank as its liquidation currency and to facilitate its trusteeship business.

Jan@globalnews.com

SOURCE: GT Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/548412/GT-Group-Health-Intelligence-Industry-Chain-Launched-Across-the-Globe