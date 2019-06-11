The global semiconductor market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global semiconductor market is the rising adoption of semiconductors ICs in automobiles. The integration of semiconductors is being viewed as a key component for technological advancements by automotive manufacturers. In addition, several other developments in the automotive sector including the autonomous vehicles, wireless charging, EVs, and computer-based testing will drive the need for semiconductor components. Therefore, the increasing integration of advanced systems such as collision warning system, smart cameras, and autonomous braking system, will boost the demand for semiconductor ICs during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the emerging semiconductor packaging technologies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global semiconductor market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global semiconductor market: Emerging semiconductor packaging technologies

The demand for advanced level packaging that helps to reduce node size and supports large volume production has compelled the development of various packaging technologies. In addition, the emergence of 3D ICs has also increased the investments in packaging technologies. Several semiconductor packaging technologies are increasingly being developed and used by IDMs and OSATs to allow semiconductor manufacturers to improve the scale of production. Thus, the emergence of advanced packaging technologies will complement the growing quality and production scale requirements of semiconductor manufacturers during the forecast period.

"There has been an increasing adoption of wafer-level packaging (WLP) and wafer-level chip-scale packaging (WLCSP). Finer patch pad, nanoscale patterning, FinFET fabrication, SIP fabrication, and SOP fabrication are some of the key advantages associated with the advanced packaging technologies. Thus, the dominance of these technologies as opposed to the existing technologies is expected to increase during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global semiconductor market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global semiconductor market by product (ICs, optoelectronics, discrete semiconductors, and sensors) and geographic regions (APAC, Americas, and EMEA).

APAC led the market in 2018, followed by Americas and EMEA respectively. The market growth in APAC can be attributed to the presence of many end-users including consumer electronics, data centers, automotive, and capital equipment manufacturers. Another key factor driving the semiconductor market growth in the region is the rapid growth of the smartphone market.

