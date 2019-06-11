Company flagship solution Tripwire Enterprise wins two regulatory compliance-related categories

Tripwire, Inc., a leading global provider of security and compliance solutions for enterprises and industrial organizations, today announced that it has won two awards at the SC Awards Europe ceremony last week in London. The company's flagship Tripwire Enterprise solution won in the two categories: Regulatory Compliance Tools and Solutions and Best Risk Management/Regulatory Compliance Solution.

"Organizations count on Tripwire to maintain the security and integrity of their systems, especially as the technology, threat, and regulation landscapes shift under our feet. We work hard every day to make sure we're delivering for our customers, and it's exciting to see independent industry recognition of that," said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy.

SC Awards descriptions of the categories won by Tripwire Enterprise:

Regulatory Compliance Tools and Solutions

There have long been regulatory compliance tools, but they have been thrust to the fore in the cyber-security sphere in the wake of GDPR, though this category encompasses other regulations and compliance requirements relevant to cyber-security and GRC teams. Solutions can be software, algorithms, or other innovative approaches that aid companies so that they know their compliance requirements, or prevent, identify, or remediate non-compliance.

Best Risk Management/Regulatory Compliance Solution

These products measure, analyse and report risk, as well as enforce and update configuration policies within the enterprise, including but not limited to network, encryption, software and hardware devices. They also help organisations comply with specific regulatory requirements demanded of companies in the healthcare, retail, educational, financial services and government markets. Contenders' products should offer a reporting format that covers the frameworks of multiple regulatory requirements and help customers meet mandates noted in such legislation as the EU GDPR, the DPA, Sarbanes-Oxley, or in guidelines noted by the likes of the ICO or the PCI Security Standards Council. As well, this feature should be network-centric, providing reporting to a central administrator and allowing for companies to centrally manage the product.

Tripwire Enterprise is Tripwire's flagship security configuration management solution. It enables organizations to maintain the integrity of their systems by establishing a secure baseline, monitoring for changes, and assessing for adherence to industry standards and policies. Tripwire maintains the industry's broadest, most comprehensive security and compliance coverage, with more than 35,000 ready-to-use policy tests, drawing from more than 30 different policy and regulation sources and supporting more than 200 applications and operating systems. Tripwire Enterprise's Policy Manager offers complete policy customization, waiver and exception management, automated remediation options, and prioritized policy scoring with thresholds, weights and severities. It provides auditors with evidence of compliance and makes policy status highly visible and actionable for compliance teams.

Tony Morbin, editor in chief of SC Media UK said, "The standard of entries this year was incredibly high, and our winners had to truly be at the top of their game, so for Tripwire to have won Regulatory Compliance Tools and Solutions and Best Risk Management Regulatory Compliance Solution demonstrates that in the opinion of our independent expert judges, they truly excel."

