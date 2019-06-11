Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom publishes prospectus and applies for listing of its SEK Sustainability Bond

Millicom publishes prospectus and applies for listing of its SEK Sustainability Bond

Luxembourg, June 11, 2019 - Millicom International Cellular S.A.for its SEK 2 billion senior unsecured sustainability bond due 2024and has applied to list the bond on the Nasdaq Stockholm sustainable bond list.

The listing prospectus prepared in conjunction with the bond has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The bond is expected to commence trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm sustainable bond list on or about June 12, 2019.

The listing prospectus is available on Millicom's website ) and will also be made available on the website of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority).

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31st, 2018, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 48 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

