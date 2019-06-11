American Forest & Paper Association: AF&PA Announces Heidi Brock as New President & CEO

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2019 / The American Forest & Paper Association (AF&PA) today announced that Heidi Brock, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Aluminum Association, will join AF&PA as its new President and CEO. Brock is succeeding Donna Harman, who announced her intention to retire earlier this year after 12 years serving as AF&PA's President and CEO.

"I look forward to leading the American Forest and Paper Association, a notable manufacturing trade association representing an industry that is unquestionably committed to significant sustainability goals and targets," Brock said. "I am excited to return to the industry at a time when the association will be updating its outstanding work 'Better Practices, Better Planet 2020,' developed under Donna Harman's leadership. This work is one of the most extensive sets of sustainability goals established for a U.S. manufacturing industry. In addition, I look forward to working with the highly regarded team at AF&PA on its robust public policy agenda - an agenda that will clearly strengthen the manufacturing success of its member companies and the communities in which they operate."



Brock will bring to AF&PA extensive experience, serving as the CEO of a prominent manufacturing association for almost eight years and having worked for nearly 20 years as a senior executive for one of the paper and wood products industry's largest companies. Under Brock's leadership, the Aluminum Association strengthened its advocacy mission and role as the key policy voice for the aluminum value chain in the U.S. The organization launched the Aluminum PAC, collaborated with Congress on the creation of the Aluminum Caucus and significantly increased the engagement of member companies with government stakeholders. In addition, the association recently led two significant and successful trade enforcement cases for the industry while also achieving record membership levels.

Before joining the Aluminum Association in 2011, Brock served as Vice-President of Federal and International Affairs for Weyerhaeuser, where she was an active member on AF&PA committees. During Brock's 18 years at Weyerhaeuser, she worked as vice-president for e-business, director of strategic planning and manager for government affairs. Brock sits on the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) and ASAE Foundation Boards of Directors, the U.S. Chamber's Committee of 100, as well as the Board for DC Central Kitchen. In 2018, she was awarded the CMA Leadership Award to recognize her work to promote sustainability and manufacturing while chairing the National Association of Manufacturers' (NAM) Council of Manufacturing Associations.

"On behalf of the AF&PA board, I am very pleased to welcome Heidi back to the paper and wood products industry and to the helm of AF&PA," said Greif CEO and AF&PA Board Chair Pete Watson. "Her extensive industry and public policy advocacy experience make her the ideal person to lead our industry into the future. Heidi has demonstrated association leadership and achieved significant public policy outcomes for the manufacturing sector during her career. I know she will build on the legacy of successful fact-based advocacy of Donna and the entire AF&PA team."

"Heidi is a consummate professional and an extraordinary leader," Watson continued. "I know she will help AF&PA staff and members continue to speak with one voice to achieve successful outcomes in the federal, state and local policy realms. Her knowledge of the industry's commitment to sustainability initiatives and her leadership skills will help the industry build on its solid foundation and bring new ideas forward to address important issues well into the future."

