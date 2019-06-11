JD Digits Returns to CES, Showcasing Three New Robotic Technologies

SHANGHAI, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JD Digits, a leading digital technology company in China, unveiled its newly-designed robotic technologies at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Asia in Shanghai today. This innovative equipment leverages AI technology to assist consumers in their daily lives as well as those with disabilities.

Following their successful CES Las Vegas showcase earlier this year, JD Digits introduced a track inspection robot customized for train rails, metro rails, and station inspections during this CES Asia event.

With built in AI technology, the robot can finish a track inspection with higher efficiency and accuracy.

This new technology can simultaneously measure parameters, detect materials, and send messages and results back to the control center. More features will be developed in the future, including dealing with cracks, component loss, tunnel deformation, and electric wiring detection.

Another technology that JD Digits newly launched is the indoor multi-functional delivery robot. It can be used to deliver various types of goods weighing up to 300kg. The robotic delivery man can deliver meals, clothes, medical supplies, and small packages in many domestic and commercial environments, such as hospitals, nursing homes, offices, and hotels.

The robot can smoothly interact with elevators and deliver goods on different floors of a building. The robot's simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) system can arrange its mobile routes in crowded areas more efficiently. The robot integrates technologies such as facial recognition, passwords and card IDs to guarantee delivery security.

The final piece of innovative technology is an intelligent wearable bionic hand system. Equipped with bionic hands, users with a hand disability can accurately complete many tasks through real time analysis of their electromyography signals, which control hand movements.

Yao Xiujun, the head of the robotic business team at JD Digits, said: "The goal of JD Digits launching these novel advanced robotic technologies is to empower more individuals and help to reduce costs, improve efficiencies, optimize users' experiences, improve business models, and foster the development of more equitable and inclusive social values."

To try out JD Digit's three newly launched robotic technologies and check out the JD Digits legacy after Las Vegas, including the intelligent inspection robot for IDC and a universal robotic chassis, please visit the JD Digits at Booth #3502 of Building N3 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center from June 11 to 13.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/900822/JD_Digits_CESASIA_2019.jpg