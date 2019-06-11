The following bond loan issued by YA Holding AB will have a new last trading date. ISIN New last trading date ----------------------------------- SE0005990835 2022-06-11 ----------------------------------- Please note that the terms and conditions of the bond loan referred to above has been changed due to a written procedure, as communicated by YA Holding AB on June 11, 2019. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Nasdaq Stockholm AB