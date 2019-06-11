360Quadrants Recognizes Informatica, Microsoft and IBM as Visionary Leaders in the Data Integration Software Market

PUNE, India, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Data integration software comprises various tools and services that are used to combine data from varied sources and deliver it in an integrated form. This integrated data is used to obtain actionable insights. The data stored in warehouses can be accessed for analysis to get a holistic view of enterprise data. Hence, data integration plays an essential role when it comes to managing data from varied sources. Enterprise Application Integration (EAI); Enterprise Information Integration (EII); and Extract, Transform, and Load (ETL) are some of the major technologies of data integration.

The 360Quadrants platform recently launched a quadrant on data integration software, wherein Informatica, Microsoft and IBM are recognized as Visionary Leaders. The company has a strong and established product portfolio and a strong market presence. It adopts strong business strategies to strengthen its position in the data integration software market. In this market, Informatica has seen the following development that has had an impact on its growth and business strategies.

Informatica Provides Comprehensive Hybrid Integration Platform

Informatica introduced a Hybrid Integration Platform (HIP) with its Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) and Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services (IICS) at Informatica World 2019. The HIP is expected to help overcome data management barriers. A strategic HIP comprises a range of patterns and the ability to orchestrate them, data catalog solutions and metadata management, and AI and machine learning hyper automation. It also supports multi-cloud and hybrid environments.

The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular data integration software comparisons between vendors.

