Capgemini SE: Capgemini and ISAI announce the launch of a fund for B2B start-ups and scale-ups

Capgemini and ISAI announce the launch of a fund for B2B start-ups and scale-ups

With Capgemini Ventures1, the Group adds corporate venturing to its Open Innovation strategy. Partnerships with portfolio companies will help create innovative digital solutions for its clients.

Paris, June 11 2019 - Capgemini and ISAI announce today the launch of a dedicated investment fund for B2B start-ups and scale-ups. With a target allocation of 90 million euros, this fund aims to take minority stakes in young technology companies who have developed innovative solutions, future leaders of the software industry (IaaS, SaaS, PaaS2) and sustainable IT.

Managed by ISAI, the "ISAI Cap Venture" fund will target young companies around the world, and namely in Europe, having reached a stage of maturity that allows a joint commercial approach with Capgemini. It will co-invest into financing rounds led by venture capital funds (Series A onwards) with an entry ticket between 1 and 5 million euros.

Recognized for its ability to master the IT and organizational complexity of large international groups, Capgemini will facilitate client adoption of the innovative solutions, thus helping to accelerate the growth of the start-ups and scale-ups within the portfolio.

Under the partnership between Capgemini and ISAI:

In the main, sourcing of investment opportunities will be done by Capgemini via the mobilization of the Group's employees and its worldwide network of " Applied Innovation Exchanges (https://www.capgemini.com/service/applied-innovation-exchange/)". ISAI will actively contribute through its access to the venture capital ecosystem across Europe and the USA.

(https://www.capgemini.com/service/applied-innovation-exchange/)". ISAI will actively contribute through its access to the venture capital ecosystem across Europe and the USA. Following an initial selection based on the potential synergies with Capgemini, the "ISAI Cap Venture" fund will invest into 15 to 20 start-ups / scale-ups, by strictly following the rules and practices of the venture capital industry.

"Our close proximity to the Capgemini Group has allowed us to launch this fund with clear ground rules, enabling everyone to play their role. Capgemini will act as the business partner and growth accelerator for this portfolio of start-ups and scale-ups. We will be, as always, the venture capital investor structurally aligned with the interests of the young companies and their shareholders," said Jean-David Chamboredon, ISAI's Executive Chairman.

"This partnership with ISAI will enable Capgemini Ventures to be operational immediately in the venture capital ecosystem and to focus on the selection of investment opportunities and synergies creation with the start-ups and scale-ups in the portfolio," said Lucia Sinapi-Thomas, Executive Director of Capgemini Ventures.

This initiative is part of Capgemini's approach to innovation: connecting the Group's large client organizations to a global ecosystem of innovation partners and start-ups, to create the most promising and innovative digital solutions for their businesses.

"In the digital age, our clients are increasingly embracing open innovation and actively engaging with start-ups. They see Capgemini as a facilitator for the adoption of innovative technologies with the capacity to ensure rapid deployment on a large scale," comments Thierry Delaporte, Chief Operating Officer of the Capgemini Group. "As their innovation partner mastering their internal complexities, clients naturally expect the Group to invest alongside them in emerging technology solutions. Capgemini Ventures fulfils this expectation."

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of over 200,000 team members in more than 40 countries. The Group reported 2018 global revenues of EUR 13.2 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com. People matter, results count.

About ISAI

Launched in 2010, ISAI is the Tech Entrepreneurs' Fund and brings together a community of over 250 entrepreneurs around the world.

Nearly 200 successful entrepreneurs, who have invested in ISAI funds, and more than 50 ISAI-backed start-up co-founders share the collective ambition of co-writing great entrepreneurial stories. ISAI invests in differentiated projects run by ambitious teams that it selects rigorously and actively supports.

ISAI Gestion, an investment management company approved by the AMF, with over €300 million under management, aims to finance and support high potential Tech companies, at the seed/post-seed stage (venture capital, ticket from €150k ticket to €2m with participations in successive rounds) or when they have already reached the break-even stage (Tech Growth/LBO, tickets from €5m to €30m).

More information on www.isai.fr/en

1 Capgemini Ventures' role within the Capgemini Group is to forge partnerships and investment initiatives within the innovation ecosystem

2 Within the delivery of Cloud computing IaaS is Infrastructure as a Service, SaaS is Software as a Service, and PaaS is Platform as a Service

