TextMagic, a bulk SMS service for business, announced today they have been ranked #19 on Zapier's Apps at Work Report: The Fastest Growing Apps of 2019.

Zapier's Apps at Work: The Fastest Growing Apps Report finds that 83% of Americans use 3 or more apps at work, and reveals how more than four million users on Zapier's platform are connecting apps and embracing automation. The report found that TextMagic has grown 139% since 2018 placing it among the top 25 fastest growing apps on Zapier's platform. The company stated that the key to this growth was a dedicated support team and customer feedback that allowed to constantly improve the app.

"It's all about the product. Listening to the customer and improving the product helped us grow." TextMagic's CEO Priit Vaikmaa said.

Key insights from the report include:

The 25 fastest growing apps for work in 2019: With an average of growth of 256%, the list includes new applications as well as top-tier business apps that people are using including TextMagic.

Apps are no longer one-size-fits-all. Today, companies are creating tools to solve specific problems turning niche verticals into mass markets. Americans aren't afraid of automation they're embracing it: A survey of over 1,100 Zapier customers found nearly one in five Americans use nine or more apps for work. Having the ability to connect these apps to make work more productive could be one reason why more than 3 in 4 Americans say they would list automation as a skill on their resume.

About TextMagic

TextMagic is an all-in-one SMS service for business. The company has been on the market since 2001, helping clients improve communication with employees and customers and enhance their marketing efforts.

The service allows businesses of all sizes to conduct text messaging campaigns and send SMS alerts, confirmations, notifications, and reminders. TextMagic is preferred by customers because it is easy to use and cost-effective.

