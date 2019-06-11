Blue Prism Continues Global Expansion Opening New Office in Sweden

Customer Demand for Blue Prism's Connected-RPA Offering Soars in Nordics Region

STOCKHOLM, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), the provider of the world's most successful digital workforce, today announced the opening of a new office in Stockholm, Sweden, to help support growing regional demand for its connected-RPA platform. This new office will support Blue Prism's growing list of customers in the Nordics region, which includes companies such as Ericsson, Nordea Bank and Volvo, who are looking to leverage intelligent automation to stay competitive and innovative.

Blue Prism has seen customer adoption in the region soar, especially across key vertical industries including automotive, banking and financial services as well as telecommunications. From this office, Blue Prism will be able to support these existing customers more easily while working more closely with partners to deliver further successful Robotic Process Automation (RPA) implementations.

"We've been working with Blue Prism since 2015 and have deployed hundreds of digital workers to securely automate dozens of mission critical procedures," said Agnieszka Belowska-Goslawska, Head of Robotics Center of Excellence at Nordea Bank. "By opening an office in Stockholm, we will be able to collaborate even more closely with Blue Prism as our partners to better service our customers and develop new innovative offerings through intelligent automation."

Blue Prism's connected-RPA offering gives enterprises a game changing way of staying competitive and accelerating time to market for new services and products by easily accessing and exploiting leading-edge cloud, AI and cognitive capabilities. This is achieved through an intelligent digital workforce capable of self-learning and continuous improvement, empowering users to automate billions of transactions while returning hundreds of millions of hours of work back into the business-freeing up employees to create, build and share their innovations.

"We already have a strong footprint in the Nordics and have seen more than 100 percent growth in these countries, with many customers embracing automation to drive meaningful digital transformations," said Robert Ekstrom, EVP of Northern Europe for Blue Prism. "Our customers understand the full potential of digital workforces to improve business efficiency while providing a higher quality of customer-centric services. By committing and adding more local resources to this growing market, we're ensuring that both our partners and customers are successful. It is time we accelerate our market share in the Nordics."

