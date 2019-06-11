Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new downloadable article on the guidelines for US companies to establish their presence in the Canadian marketThe article offers detailed insights into the challenges limiting the success of Canadian businesses. The article also reveals the guidelines for establishing your business in Canada.

Investor friendly policies and low corporate tax rates are making Canada an ideal market for foreign brands. Canada is highly lucrative for US businesses given the fact that it has a stable economy and common law legal systems that emanate from Britain. However, successfully establishing market presence in Canada could prove to be a challenging task for foreign brands without a thorough market research. The difficulties involved include understanding laws, analyzing competition, monitoring business environment, and more. Download this FREE resource to understand the key factors that US businesses must consider while expanding to the Canadian market.

With rapid changes in market dynamics, there may be several challenges to tackle for businesses entering a new market.

Key factors for US businesses to consider before making expansion to the Canadian market

Get to know the laws

Although the US and Canada have several laws in common, it is important for businesses to understand the differences and analyze how these laws affect their business operations. Businesses must focus on tax and employment laws, as well as human rights policies. But, analyzing these can be a major challenge without the right partner. By leveraging market research solutions, businesses can gain comprehensive insights into the new market and understand the regulatory policies in the market. As a result, companies can efficiently make strategic business plans for market expansion.

Research the market

It is highly challenging for businesses to deal with a new environment without sufficient market research. Also, with business conditions changing dynamically, market research is becoming crucial for businesses to successfully establish their presence in a new market. Therefore, it becomes imperative for US businesses to be fairly familiar with the Canadian market before establishing themselves. By leveraging market research solution, companies can formulate market entry strategies to succeed in international markets.

Keeping track of the dynamic market conditions helps businesses differentiate themselves and stay ahead of the market competition.

Analyze the competition

Before companies make expansion to the Canadian market, they must gain a comprehensive understanding of their key competitors. This can help companies set their prices competitively and respond to rival marketing campaigns. Furthermore, knowing their competitors and analyzing their offerings can help businesses differentiate their business and gain a leading edge in the market.

