Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on cloudanalytics. To enhance business operations and stay ahead of the curve, companies are increasingly relying on data and analytics. By leveraging cloud analytics solutions, companies can improve their business performance and boost decision-making capabilities. Cloud analytics provides an indispensable platform that can help in scaling analytics capabilities and reduce the burden of data management.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005794/en/

Types of Cloud Analytics (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Cloud analytics can help companies drive innovation, especially since it makes big data analytics more impactful than ever," says an analytics expert from Quantzig.

Cloud analytics helps to build efficient and elastic cloud environments that are usually more cost effective. Furthermore, this helps to improve the ROI of big data technologies and advanced analytics.

Want to know how cloud analytics can help to increase product development cycles? Get in touch with our experts now.

Types of Cloud Analytics

Public cloud

Public cloud is one that is based on the standard cloud computing model and in which a service provider offers resources, such as applications or storage, virtual machines (VMs) that are available to the general public over the internet. It reduces the need for organizations to invest in and maintain their own on-premises IT resources.

Cloud analytics offers scalability to meet workload and user demands. Request a free proposal to gain better insights into our portfolio of supply chain analytics solutions.

Private cloud

Private cloud is a model of cloud computing where IT services are provisioned over private IT infrastructure for the dedicated use of a single organization. A private cloud is usually managed via internal resources. Private cloud computing offers several benefits to organizations such as self-service, scalability, and elasticity with the additional control and customization available from dedicated resources over a computing infrastructure hosted on-premises.

Hybrid cloud

Hybrid cloud is a cloud computing model that uses a mix of both, private cloud and public cloud services with orchestration between the two platforms. Hybrid cloud combines the best elements of private and public clouds. By allowing workloads to move between private and public clouds as computing needs and costs change, hybrid cloud offers businesses greater flexibility and more data deployment options.

Want to learn more about cloud analytics? Read the complete article here

Our advanced analytics solutions help companies to improve flexibility and serve their customers better by consolidating critical data. Request a free demo now to know more.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005794/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us