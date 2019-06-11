SSA Public Relations: Lace(R) Music Products Names Scott Friedland Chief Operating Officer

Friedland To Head Up all management and operations including Lace Music Products, Lace Music Artists and Lace Pickups

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2019 / Lace Music Products (www.lacemusic.com) has appointed Scott Friedland Chief Operating Officer, it was announced by Don and Jeff Lace, owners. In his new position, Friedland will oversee the company's core divisions including Lace Music Products, Lace Pickups, Lace Music, Lace Music Artists, Lace Digital and the Lace Custom Build Shop, as well as serve as the senior executive in charge of the newly-launched line of Lace Electric Cigar Box Guitars.

Scott Friedland, Chief Operating Officer, Lace Music Products

Friedland combines a professional background in music with an extensive and distinguished career in branding, advertising and marketing. A musician, producer, composer and arranger Friedland owned his own recording studio which was responsible for a several album releases before he transitioned into advertising and marketing. He built Friedland Jacobs Communications into one of Southern California's most respected digital agencies, which was acquired by a public company. During his tenure with Friedland Jacobs, he was the CEO and also directed, wrote and produced over 3,000 hours of television commercials and on-air promos for a client roster that encompassed numerous Fortune 500 advertisers and Television and Cable networks. Friedland is also behind the launch and expansion of noted creative agencies Imagine One Productions and Big Daddy Productions as well as Imagine One Mobile, which emerged as a pioneering force in large scale web development and cellphone message marketing.

"Scott is an exciting addition to the Lace Music Products executive team, bringing an enormous track record in branding, product development, manufacturing and supply chain management to his position as Chief Operating Officer. Scott also plays a key role in the launch of the expanded line of Lace Electric Cigar Box Guitars, which reflect his extraordinary sense of design," said Don Lace.

Among his initial contributions as Lace COO, Friedland successfully introduced the Lace Electric Cigar Box Guitars at the Namm show 2019, where he successfully launched in the USA to Guitar Center, Thomann Music in Germany which began marketing the instrument in May. (Link to Guitar Center product page:

Lace pioneered the electric Cigar Box Guitar when Don and Jeff created a prototype in 2017, using the Patented Lace Alumitone Matchbook Pickup for custom DIY Cigar Box Guitar Luthiers. As a consultant to Lace Music Products prior to joining as COO, Friedland created the complete collection and facilitated all aspects of product development, remaining true to the company's long legacy of hand crafted and hand-built products.

The Lace Electric Cigar Box Guitar is the newest acoustic-electric stringed instrument to enter the mass market in more than a decade. Available as a 3 or 4 string instrument, each Lace Electric Cigar Box Guitar is hand-built and hand-crafted making them a true work of art. At the same time, the Lace Electric Cigar Box Guitar boasts the Lace patented Matchbook Pickup to deliver the highest quality 'mean' or 'clean' tone suitable for practically every genre of music from Rock, Alternative and Country to Blues and Jazz.

"Since joining the company, Scott has demonstrated an ability to combine the vision, development and technical expertise and business acumen to contribute toward the continuing unprecedented growth of Lace Music Products. His tireless work on helping design, develop and bring to market the Lace Electric Cigar Box Guitar line demonstrates the effectiveness he will bring to his role as Chief Operating Officer," said Jeff Lace.

Lace Music Products is distributing the Lace Music Electric Cigar Box Guitar Collection globally, limiting each design within the line to 500, with each unit numbered and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity signed by Don and Jeff Lace. The bridge is a steel plate design offering 20mm of adjustability allowing for perfect intonation of each string. The Tuners are open gear type reminiscent of classic vintage instruments and sport a 14:1 gear ratio. Designs include Secret Society a Skull with roses design, Big Wolf with sharp teeth, Pero Pup, and Rich Royalty with a family crest design. Additional featured designs include Americana, Gone Fishin', and Buffalo Bull which capture the outdoor environment with contemporary details in the art.

The Collection is moderately priced starting at an SRP of $454.99 with MAP pricing at $349.99 for the 3 string Cigar Box Guitar and an MSRP of $519.99 with MAP pricing at $399.00 for the 4 string Cigar Box Guitar.

"I have a great love for the music business and a great respect for Don and Jeff Lace. I am excited by the opportunity of working together with Don and Jeff, along with a team of dedicated and experienced product professionals who are helping take the company into new areas of innovation," said Friedland.

About Lace Music Products

Headquartered in Cypress, California, Lace Music Products recently marked its 40th year as a leader in the manufacture and distribution of award-winning pick-ups for acoustic guitars, electric guitars, bass guitars as well as mandolin and cigar box guitars. The company also maintains a custom build shop responsible for quality pickguards and accessories. Lace music pickups are proudly made in the USA The company is located online at www.lacemusic.com.

CONTACT:

SSA Public Relations

Steve Syatt

Steve@ssapr.com

(818) 222-4000

SOURCE: Lace Music Products

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/548435/LaceR-Music-Products-Names-Scott-Friedland-Chief-Operating-Officer