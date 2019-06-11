The "United Kingdom Animal Feed Market Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Kingdom animal feed market is expected to reach a market size of US$8.279 billion in 2024

UK animal feed market has the significant share in European feed market owing to increasing meat consumption and rising health awareness in the country. Technological advancements in animal feed industry couple with established poultry and swine industry in the country is further expected to propel the market growth opportunities in the coming years.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.

The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations being implemented by the relevant agencies. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland, Nutreco NV, De Hues, Purina Animal Nutrition (Land O'Lakes) and Alltech among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope Of The Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, And Forecast Years Timeline

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat Of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat Of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry In The Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. UK Animal Feed Market By Type

5.1. Fodder

5.2. Forage

5.3. Compound Feed

6. UK Animal Feed Market By Livestocks

6.1. Pork

6.2. Aquatic Animals

6.3. Cattle

6.4. Poultry

6.5. Others

7. UK Animal Feed Market By Raw Material

7.1. Soya

7.2. Canola

7.3. Rendered Meal

8. UK Animal Feed Market By Production Systems

8.1. Integrated

8.2. Commercial Mills

9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Competitive Benchmarking And Analysis

9.2. Recent Investment And Deals

9.3. Strategies Of Key Players

10. Company Profiles

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland

Nutreco NV

De Hues

Purina Animal Nutrition (Land O'Lakes)

Alltech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mrh79r

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005882/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Animal Feedstuffs