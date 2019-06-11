BISICHI MINING - Result of AGM

Bisichi Mining PLC ("the Company")

The Company announces that at the Company's 107th Annual General Meeting held on 11 June 2019 at 24 Bruton Place, London W1J 6NE the following results in regard to ordinary resolutions concerning ordinary business.

The votes were as follows:

Resolution 1, Resolutions 3-4 and Resolutions 8-10 were passed with voting conducted on a show of hands.

Resolutions 2, 5, 6 and 7 were passed with voting conducted by way of a poll.

Proxies received in respect of those resolutions passed on a show of hands are shown below:

Resolution VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST %

(2) VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC VOTED

(3) VOTES

WITHHELD

(1) 1 - To receive and adopt the Company's annual accounts 5,960,447 100 0 0 5,960,447 55.8 115,000 3 - To declare and approve a final dividend of 3 pence per share. 6,075,447 100 0 0 6,075,447 56.9 0 4 - To declare and approve a special dividend of 2 pence per share 6,075,447 100 0 0 6,075,447 56.9 0 8 - To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors of the Company 5,960,412 99.99 35 0.01 5,960,447 55.8 115,000 9 - To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors 5,960,447 100 0 0 5,960,447 55.8 115,000 10 - To authorise the directors under section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 to allot shares in the Company 5,730,447 94.32 345,000 5.68 6,075,447 56.9 0

The full report of the resolutions passed with voting by way of a poll are below:

Resolution VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST %



(2) VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC VOTED

(3) VOTES

WITHHELD (1) 2 - To approve the Remuneration Report 5,634,808 70.00 2,414,489 30.00 8,049,297 75.4 2,304 5 -To re-elect Sir Michael Heller 5,642,021 94.22 346,152 5.78 5,988,173 56.1 2,063,428 6 - To re-elect Mr CA Joll 5,643,045 70.84 2,322,306 29.16 7,965,351 74.6 86,250 7- To re-elect Mr JA Sibbald 5,641,978 70.83 2,323,373 29.17 7,965,351 74.6 86,250

1 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

2 The percentage excludes votes withheld as these are not votes in law.

3 ISC - Issued Share Capital. As at the date of the AGM, the Company's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) consisted of 10,676,839 Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote each. Therefore the total number of voting rights as at the date of the AGM was 10,676,839.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm and will be uploaded to the Company's website shortly.

For further information, please contact:

Garrett Casey

Secretary

Bisichi Mining plc

Tel: 020 7415 5000

11 June 2019

END