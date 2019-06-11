sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 11.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
11.06.2019 | 19:28
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BISICHI MINING - Result of AGM

BISICHI MINING - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 11

Bisichi Mining PLC ("the Company")

The Company announces that at the Company's 107th Annual General Meeting held on 11 June 2019 at 24 Bruton Place, London W1J 6NE the following results in regard to ordinary resolutions concerning ordinary business.

The votes were as follows:

Resolution 1, Resolutions 3-4 and Resolutions 8-10 were passed with voting conducted on a show of hands.

Resolutions 2, 5, 6 and 7 were passed with voting conducted by way of a poll.

Proxies received in respect of those resolutions passed on a show of hands are shown below:

ResolutionVOTES
FOR		%VOTES
AGAINST		%
(2)		VOTES
TOTAL		% of ISC VOTED
(3)		VOTES
WITHHELD
(1)
1 - To receive and adopt the Company's annual accounts5,960,447100005,960,44755.8115,000
3 - To declare and approve a final dividend of 3 pence per share.6,075,447100006,075,44756.90
4 - To declare and approve a special dividend of 2 pence per share6,075,447100006,075,44756.90
8 - To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors of the Company5,960,41299.99350.015,960,44755.8115,000
9 - To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors5,960,447100005,960,44755.8115,000
10 - To authorise the directors under section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 to allot shares in the Company5,730,44794.32345,0005.686,075,44756.90

The full report of the resolutions passed with voting by way of a poll are below:

ResolutionVOTES
FOR		%VOTES
AGAINST		%

(2)		VOTES
TOTAL		% of ISC VOTED
(3)		VOTES
WITHHELD (1)
2 - To approve the Remuneration Report5,634,80870.002,414,48930.008,049,29775.42,304
5 -To re-elect Sir Michael Heller5,642,02194.22346,1525.785,988,17356.12,063,428
6 - To re-elect Mr CA Joll5,643,04570.842,322,30629.167,965,35174.686,250
7- To re-elect Mr JA Sibbald5,641,97870.832,323,37329.177,965,35174.686,250

1 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

2 The percentage excludes votes withheld as these are not votes in law.

3 ISC - Issued Share Capital. As at the date of the AGM, the Company's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) consisted of 10,676,839 Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote each. Therefore the total number of voting rights as at the date of the AGM was 10,676,839.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm and will be uploaded to the Company's website shortly.

For further information, please contact:

Garrett Casey

Secretary

Bisichi Mining plc

Tel: 020 7415 5000

11 June 2019

END


© 2019 PR Newswire