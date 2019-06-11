YouGov continues to develop its data, platform and tools to address significant opportunities to embed in clients' workflows, particularly within the marketing segment. Its new five-year growth plan to FY23 targets building out its panel, data and client base globally, doubling group revenue and operating margin and achieving a CAGR of over 30% for EPS. Given the investment required to achieve this, we expect progress towards these targets to be weighted to the latter part of the period. Strong share price performance puts the rating (on unchanged estimates) at the top of the global peer range and reflects the scale of management's ambitions.

