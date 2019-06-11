The "Europe Extruded Plastic Market Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe extruded plastic market is projected to reach at a market size of US$25.402 billion by 2024.

The extruded plastic market in Europe is witnessing a steady growth on account of its growing consumption in construction and packaging industry.

Constant demand for plastic packaging from packaging industry is driving the plastic films and sheets market growth.

New technologies and improved processes are creating greater efficiencies which are making plastic packaging more attractive in the region.

Rising incorporation of plastics in the building construction material is augmenting the demand for extruded expanded polystyrene in the market.

However, growing ban on single-use plastics such as bags, straws, and etc. is significantly restraining the growth of PE extrusions which in turn is directly impacting the overall extruded plastic market in the region.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations being implemented by the relevant agencies. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study has been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research. Various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others have been taken into consideration while conducting the secondary research.

Market intelligence is presented in the form of analysis, charts, and graphics to help the clients in gaining faster and efficient understanding of the Europe extruded plastic market.

Some of the key players include DS Smith, OKE Group GmbH, DuPont Tejin Films, ASAHI KASEI EUROPE, Eaton, GEHR Plastics, Inc., epsotech, Vimetco Extrusion, KISCO Ltd, and DW Plastics Ltd.

