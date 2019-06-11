Rouse Services, the leader in market intelligence on construction, transportation, and material handling equipment, is proud to announce the launch of its new branding and redesigned website at www.rouseservices.com. The new site features a streamlined design with information on the company and its clients as well as the ability to access the trusted reporting that only Rouse provides.

"We are very excited to debut our new website to clients, associate organizations and industry advocates who are looking to better understand who we are and what we do," said Gary McArdle, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "We've also updated our brand to reflect our approach to the solutions that we provide a clean and clear view on the industry as a whole and each and every market we monitor."

The website tells the story of Rouse, a company that has been providing services to the construction equipment industry since 1920, and its three solutions. Rouse Appraisals provides lenders with fleet valuations to support asset-based loans. Rouse Sales provides rental companies, contractors, and dealers with the market intelligence and software they need to optimize the used equipment sales process. Rouse Analytics provides Cat-Class level comparisons of rental rates, utilization, and other key performance metrics to industry benchmarks for rental companies and dealers. Rouse provides services to over 160 rental companies and dealers across North America and the United Kingdom and tracks over $55 billion of equipment and over $24 billion of annual rental transaction volume.

Users can also access the regular reporting that the industry has come to rely on. The monthly Equipment Report tracks recovery values and other metrics that enable readers to understand what's happening in the retail and auction markets for used equipment.

For more information on Rouse and to view the site, please visit www.rouseservices.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005951/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Gary McArdle

Executive Vice President COO

gary@rouseservices.com