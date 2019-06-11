Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

What:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) will host the 2019 Veeva R&D Summit, Europe for more than 600 life sciences professionals and industry experts from over 145 companies registered to attend, making it the largest Veeva R&D Summit in Europe to date. Keynotes and breakout sessions will showcase the latest advancements for unifying systems and processes in clinical, regulatory, and quality for faster product development.

Keynote Speakers:

Dr. Jacques Mascaro, senior vice president and head of regulatory affairs and R&D quality at the Healthcare business of the Merck Group

Professor Mike Stroud OBE, explorer and expert on human health under extreme conditions who is recognized for his record-breaking expeditions with Sir Ranulph Fiennes

Chris Moore, president of Veeva Europe

Sessions and Themes:

The event will offer 34 sessions with more than 50 speakers, including leading global pharmaceutical companies and emerging biotechs such as Bayer, Horizon, and UCB. Featured sessions on optimizing trial performance, modernizing quality management, and transforming regulatory operations include:

AstraZeneca sharing best practices for modernizing clinical operations and streamlining trial execution with a unified suite of applications.

sharing best practices for modernizing clinical operations and streamlining trial execution with a unified suite of applications. Novo Nordisk explaining how they modernized and simplified a fragmented system landscape for controlled content management eliminating IT risks and gaining greater business value.

explaining how they modernized and simplified a fragmented system landscape for controlled content management eliminating IT risks and gaining greater business value. GE Healthcare discussing lessons learned in regulatory transformation, from improving the planning process to streamlining cross-functional business processes and measuring success.

When:

June 11-13 in Barcelona, Spain

Where:

Garden Level Palau de Congressos de Catalunya

Sponsors:

2019 Veeva R&D Summit, Europe is sponsored by Accenture, NNIT, Valiance, CGI, Eagle Productivity Solutions, Ernst Young, fme AG, PwC Germany, SDL, BASE life science, Deloitte, Epista Life Sciences, Ideagen, INCONSULT, Kinapse, and LPW Training.

Who:

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 750 customers, including 430+ Veeva Development Cloud customers, 265+ Vault Clinical customers, 180+ Vault RIM customers, 220+ Vault Quality customers, and 180+ customers using multiple Veeva Vault applications. Veeva customers range from emerging biotechs to the world's top 20 largest biopharmaceutical companies, including Vault Clinical (12 of top 20), Vault RIM (7 of top 20), and Vault Quality (10 of top 20). Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Additional Information

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

Follow @veevasystems on Twitter: twitter.com/veevasystems

Like Veeva on Facebook: facebook.com/veevasystems

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva's products and services, the results from use of Veeva's products and services, and general business conditions, particularly in the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the company's filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2019. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005916/en/

Contacts:

Roger Villareal

Veeva Systems

925-264-8885

roger.villareal@veeva.com

Kiran May

Veeva Systems

+44-796-643-2912

kiran.may@veeva.com