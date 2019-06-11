FogChain Corp.: FogChain Named As A Top Ten Automated Testing Solutions Provider in 2019

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN CARLOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2019 / (OTCQB: FOGCF; CSE: FOG; FRA: MUU3) FogChain Corp ('FogChain' or the 'Company') is excited to announce that it has been named one of the Top Ten Automated Testing Solutions Providers of 2019 by CIO Applications, an independent technology magazine that specializes in enterprise solutions.

CIO Applications Magazine offers professionals the most comprehensive analysis of technology trends. The magazine's team of in-house writers are subject matter experts that research and author articles that are highly insightful, engaging and relevant to businesses on a global scale.

"FogChain is honored to be recognized and selected by CIO Applications Magazine's panel of experts. As the demand for automated testing and CI/CD continues to grow, we are committed to providing cutting edge solutions that drive business outcomes and meet our customers' needs," commented James Cerna, CEO of FogChain.

Read the full story at CIO Applications Magazine here.

About FogChain Corp.

FogChain (OTCQB: FOGCF; CSE: FOG) is a fully integrated, end-to-end software development life cycle (SDLC) and quality assurance solutions provider. With its high-performance application development, testing and monitoring platform, Trident, FogChain's suite of services and technology provides application development at scale with greater speed, greater efficiency and at a lower cost. The explosive demand for more edge computing and security within the Micro-Service, IoT, mobile data and driverless vehicle space places FogChain's Build-Once-Deploy-Everywhere software architecture as a leading ecosystem of tools and resources for developers that bridge devices and operating systems and the ability to build and launch exciting new applications in a unified environment. Led by a team of Cloud and SaaS veterans, FogChain is uniquely positioned to be a leader in the next super wave of the global software development market.

Learn more at www.FogChainInc.com

FogChain Media Contact:

Investor Relations info@fogchaininc.com (415) 745-8650

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains 'forward-looking information' and 'forward-looking statements' (collectively, 'forward-looking statements') within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as 'expects', or 'does not expect', 'is expected', 'anticipates' or 'does not anticipate', 'plans', 'budget', 'scheduled', 'forecasts', 'estimates', 'believes' or 'intends' or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results 'may' or 'could', 'would', 'might' or 'will' be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the terms and conditions of the Transaction; use of funds; and the business and operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Reference Source: https://software-testing.cioapplications.com/vendor/fogchain-dynamic-integrated-app-development-and-test-automation-cid-2999-mid-175.html

