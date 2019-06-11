GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) today announced its participation in the METEC 2019 10th International Metallurgical Trade Fair with Congresses, June 25 29, at Messe Düsseldorf in Düsseldorf, Germany. GrafTech will showcase its highly engineered graphite electrode services, solutions and products in hall 5, booth G19.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace (or EAF) steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. GrafTech is also the only large scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, the primary raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing, which is currently in limited supply. This unique position provides competitive advantages in product quality and cost.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005001/en/

Contacts:

Meredith H. Bandy, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations Corporate Communications

216-676-2699