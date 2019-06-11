sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 11.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,108 Euro		-0,003
-2,89 %
WKN: A2PELS ISIN: CA90137G1019 Ticker-Symbol: DCR1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
21C METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
21C METALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,102
0,117
22:52
0,102
0,117
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
21C METALS INC
21C METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
21C METALS INC0,108-2,89 %