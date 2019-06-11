sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 11.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

50,19 Euro		+0,855
+1,73 %
WKN: 856693 ISIN: US1156372096 Ticker-Symbol: BF5B 
Aktie:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,26
50,66
22:31
50,35
50,58
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION50,19+1,73 %