Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BFA) (NYSE: BFB) will present at Deutsche Bank's Global Consumer Conference on June 12, 2019 in Paris.

Lawson Whiting, Brown-Forman's President and Chief Executive Officer will begin presenting at approximately 4:00 p.m. (CEST) on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. The audio presentation will be made available as a webcast, accessible via the Brown-Forman corporate website brown-forman.com by clicking on Investors/Events Presentations.

It is recommended that listeners log on 10 minutes prior to the 4:00 p.m. (CEST) start. A replay of the audio presentation will be available on the Brown-Forman website for 30 days.

For nearly 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Cola, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Canadian Mist, Herradura, New Mix, Sonoma-Cutrer, Early Times, Chambord, BenRiach, GlenDronach and Slane. Brown-Forman's brands are supported by over 4,700 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/.

