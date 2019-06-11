Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2019) - Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GPG) ("Grande Portage" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed with SEDAR an updated technical report, on the Herbert Gold Project located near Juneau, Alaska.

The Report was prepared by DRW Geological Consultants Ltd., under National Instrument 43-101. The technical report also includes a description of the project history, geology, mineralization, drilling, sampling procedures and laboratory Quality Assurance/Quality Control procedures, as well as recommendations for further work.

There are no material differences between the mineral resource estimates in the technical report and the May 7th news release.

The qualified person for the technical report is Dr. D.R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geo., P.Eng. Dr. Webb is independent of Grande Portage and is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and is responsible for the technical content of this press release.

The complete technical report is available at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website.

About Grande Portage:

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a Tier 2 publicly traded mineral exploration company principally focused on the Herbert Gold discovery situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Herbert property. The Herbert Gold property system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced nearly seven million ounces of gold.

